'I have had to come to the very difficult decision to give up the position I loved' - football club chairman

PUBLISHED: 18:39 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:39 06 February 2020

Alan Gordon, left, with Scott Butler last year when a Gorleston team wore special tracksuits for their Junior Cup final to raise awareness of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Picture: Submitted

Archant

Gorleston Football Club chairman Alan Gordon has stepped down because of ill health.

Alan Gordon is standing down as Gorleston chairman Picture: David HardyAlan Gordon is standing down as Gorleston chairman Picture: David Hardy

In a lengthy statement on the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division club's official website, posted late on Thursday afternoon, he explained his decision.

"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that I advise you that this week I resigned my position as chairman at Gorleston Football Club," he wrote.

"I have been suffering for the past three years from an incurable lung disease, namely Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

"I was hospitalised over the New Year period with pneumonia which has made my condition a lot worse and my lungs have scarred greatly, reducing my lung function further to the point I am now on oxygen 24 hours a day and being considered for a lung transplant.

"With how I feel, and what will be required of me, I have had to come to the very difficult decision to give up the position I loved.

"I am proud of the fact that during my tenure I brought back the youth section which is now thriving under some very dedicated people, that I appointed Mr Albert Cadmore as our club chaplain, I believe one of the first ever grassroots clubs to do so, and introduced the ladies team who continue to do the club proud.

"My biggest achievement I feel is hopefully helping the club to survive for many decades to come with the new ground and leaving the club on a far better financial footing than when I took over.

"I, of course, could not have done that on my own and sincerely thank every committee member and volunteer that has worked alongside me these past years.

"I thank every player who has represented the club during my time there and every single supporter who have backed us through thick and thin. I thank the managers I have worked alongside during my time at the club.

"I have made some very good friends for life at our club and at many of our rivals, we truly are a football family.

"I hope that when the weather gets a better, I can still pop along and take in the odd game or two and meet up with some cherished friends."

