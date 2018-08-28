Search

City Ladies go down to Wimbledon as focus turns to FA Cup tie

PUBLISHED: 12:01 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:01 06 November 2018

Chelsea Garrett takes on a midfielder heading towards goal Picture: Ben Gilby

Chelsea Garrett takes on a midfielder heading towards goal Picture: Ben Gilby

It was an unhappy return to league action for Norwich City Ladies as they went down to a 4-2 defeat at AFC Wimbledon Ladies.

Hope Armstrong makes a one-ghanded save to tip the ball over during the game at Wimbledon Picture: Ben GilbyHope Armstrong makes a one-ghanded save to tip the ball over during the game at Wimbledon Picture: Ben Gilby

Norwich were on the backfoot early on and Wimbledon’s pressing was rewarded after just six minutes played when Jenny Nagle turned the ball past Hope Armstrong, the Norwich keeper.

Still trying to get into their stride, Norwich were again punished when Caroline Bisson scored Wimbledon’s second on 10 minutes.

Norwich gradually grew into the game and started to build attacks from the back and they were rewarded when Kathryn Stanley got one back she she coolly finished past Wimbledon keeper, Chanell Yardley.

However, just as soon as the comeback had started it suffered another setback when Wimbledon counter attacked to make it 3-1 courtesy of Nagle’s second of the game.

Norwich rallied towards the end of the first half but Yardley was in good form and the half-time whistle blew with the Canaries two goals adrift.

Wimbledon extended their lead early in the second half when Katie Stanley slotted home.

As the game progressed, physical tackles came thick and fast from both sides. The first batch of substitutes were then made and Norwich saw their reward when Reeanna Cook cut through the Wimbledon defence with a great solo run and calmly slotted the ball past Yardley, four minutes after coming on.

A further series of substitutions followed with an injection of fresh legs and, despite looking the stronger side, Norwich were unable to claw back the two-goal deficit as Yardley denied Norwich a late goal.

With no points from the fixture, the ladies are now concentrating on this Sunday’s SSE Women’s FA Cup first round proper fixture, against FA Women’s National League rivals Billericay Ladies.

Norwich: Armstrong, Parker, Robson, Thacker, Diston, Daviss, Drake (Rogers 74), Smith (Cook 64), Durrant, Garrett, Stanley (Snelling 53), Subs not used: None

Wimbledon: Yardley, Hoesli-Atkins, Billingham, Wentworth, Wylie, Russell, Sargent, Trimnell (Kowalski 60), Bisson, Stanley (Quinn-Low 69), Nagle (Heasman 74), Subs not used: Bennett

Referee: Steve Earl

Attendance: 30

