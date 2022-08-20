Ponticelli strikes as Linnets make it four in a row

Jordan Ponticelli scored his first goals for King's Lynn Town as they stormed to a 4-0 win at AFC Telford United.

The Linnets stay top of the National League North table after maintaining their 100pc start to the new campaign - the only team not to drop a point.

Win number four was the most emphatic - it's the first time Lynn have scored four in a league game since a 4-4 draw at home to Aldershot in the final day of the 2020-21 season and the biggest winning margin since a 5-1 home win over Barnet in February 2021.

It was Ponticelli who opened the scoring with a superb strike from the left of the area on 62 minutes.

The former Wrexham striker added a second in the 70th minute, lashing home from close range. Tyler Denton made it 3-0 seven minutes later, slotting home from close range from a corner, before skipper Michael Clunan completed the rout, chipping the ball into an empty net from 20 yards out after a mix-up in the home defence.

AFC Telford Utd: Pilling. Daniels. Flowers, Brown, Ekpolo, Dugmore, Nolan, McLintock, Green, M Baker, Blissett. Subs: Piggott, Evans, L Baker, Carson, Waite.

King's Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Crowther, Coulson, Denton (Charles 87), Scott, Widdrington, Clunan, Hargreaves, Ponticelli (Stephen 82), Omatayo (Walker 82). Subs not used: Fleming, Keller. Goals: Ponticelli 2, Denton, Clunan.