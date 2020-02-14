Search

Advanced search

'We take a zero tolerance approach' - Football club bans parent who racially abused player

PUBLISHED: 17:06 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 14 February 2020

A 14-year-old Wroxham FC junior player was racially abused by an adult supporter from another team. Picture: Neil Perry.

A 14-year-old Wroxham FC junior player was racially abused by an adult supporter from another team. Picture: Neil Perry.

Archant

A football club which took swift action after one on its supporters racially abused an opposition player at a match in Norfolk has said it takes a zero tolerance approach to discrimination.

AFC Sudbury has imposed an indefinite ban on a parent after they abused a Wroxham EJA u15s player during a match between the two teams in November.

The ban was imposed by the club as soon as it became aware of the incident in accordance with its code of conduct, signed by all players and parents.

The case was also investigated by The FA and following a hearing the man was handed a six-week ban from football which will last until March 8.

Following the ban the Wroxham EJA u15s took to social media to share its disappointment at The FA's ruling, saying the sanctions handed out were "not strong enough."

It also said it hoped AFC Sudbury would take action to try and "set an example."

You may also want to watch:

Now, Andrew Long, chairman of AFC Sudbury, has said his club takes any form of discrimination extremely seriously.

He said as soon as AFC Sudbury became aware of the incident the parent was banned.

Mr Long said: "We took the immediate action to ban the parent indefinitely from any game involving any of our 30-odd Sudbury teams until a time when we have investigated.

"We have all parents sign up to a code of conduct and within that is a clause which says any form of discrimination will not be tolerated. They know what the action will be."

Mr Long said he also attended the FA hearing where the parent in question was given a six-week ban.

"First of all discrimination is just wrong, there no getting around it," he said.

"We have a zero tolerance approach, and the reason is because we have a duty as a community club to ensure we do everything in our power to enforce a zero tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination."

Wroxham FC were contacted for comment.

Most Read

Police cordon off part of city centre after man found with serious injuries

Police sealed off part of the area around the River Wensum and the Hotel Nelson. Pic:ture: Archant.

Boys suffered broken skulls after ‘goading’ woman to drive off as they sat on car

Lime Grove in Gayton, where the two boys suffered fractured skulls after goading Claire Johns to pull away while they sat on the boot of her car.

Wetherspoons granted licence for new pub after no-one objects

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Staff in Norwich Wetherspoon’s now wearing body cams, chain confirms

Here are the crimes reported at all 10 of the Wetherspoon pubs in Norfolk during 2019. Photo: Archant

Sugar factories could close before farmers can harvest all their beet

Bad weather and wet soils have hampered efforts to harvest Norfolk and Suffolk's sugar beet crop in 2019/20. Picture: Chris Hill.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man pulled from ‘intense fire’ at city centre bungalow

Emergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘One of the sweetest people’ - Tributes to former toy shop owner who never left her town

Thelma Bond, centre, and Cynthia Bond, right, with Mrs Harmer, the last customer at their toy shop in Dereham High Street before it closed in 2006. Picture: Matthew Usher

Police cordon off part of city centre after man found with serious injuries

Police sealed off part of the area around the River Wensum and the Hotel Nelson. Pic:ture: Archant.

Boys suffered broken skulls after ‘goading’ woman to drive off as they sat on car

Lime Grove in Gayton, where the two boys suffered fractured skulls after goading Claire Johns to pull away while they sat on the boot of her car.

Night of first light festival in Norwich cancelled ahead of Storm Dennis’ arrival

Love Light Norwich installation at the Cathedral. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith
Drive 24