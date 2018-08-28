A day to forget for Dereham Town as AFC Sudbury run riot

Joe Gatting's double was in vain as Dereham lost 8-2 at AFC Sudbury. Picture: Archant

Dereham Town suffered an embarrassing defeat on the road to AFC Sudbury in the Bostik North.

Sudbury got their noses in front in the 23rd minute as Paul Hayes latched onto a long direct ball and, with the visitors appealing for offside, he lobbed the ball over Elliot Pride to put his side in front. Hayes was at it again five minutes before the break when he doubled his side’s lead and it got worse for Dereham before the break as Callum Harrison’s curled strike made it 3-0.

In added time at the end of the first half Walker made a close range save from Joe Gatting after Jamie Forshaw had played him in.

However, Sudbury increased their advantage in the 53rd minute thanks to Reece Harris’ lob and it was 5-0 just before the hour mark as Hayes completed his hat-trick.

Dereham reduced the deficit in the 68th minute when Joe Gatting netted with a low drive. The visiting striker then got on the end of Ollie Ebbage’s long clearance but fired over. Tom Monk added to Dereham’s misery in the 84th minute when he steered home Harrison’s cross from close range.

The Magpies immediately reduced the deficit again through Gatting after picking up Beaumont’s through ball.

But in added time Sudbury substitute Mekhi McKenzie netted his side’s eighth from close range to complete the scoring.

AFC Sudbury: P Walker, L Bennett, D Coakley, B Holland, T French, J Whight(J Grimwood 63rd min), B Hunter, T Dettemar, P Hayes( M Mc Kenzie 68th min), C Harrison, R Harris(T Monk 73rd min).

Subs: T Maycock, B Hammett.

Dereham: E Pride, L Johnson, T McLeish, O Ebbage, D Frary, G Quantrell, O Murphy, J Gatting, J Forshaw(S Tinkler 64th min), D Beaumont.

Subs: R Crisp, E Warne.

Ref: M Morrison

Att: 194