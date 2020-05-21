Video

Norfolk cricket clubs urged to follow advice

Players can return to nets - but must follow the guidelines Picture: Kevin Denmark Archant

Norfolk Cricket Board have urged clubs to follow the guidelines over training activities.

Recreational matches remain suspended until further notice but the use of nets and training activity is now permitted under agreed guidance.

“In summary, you can play cricket outdoors on your own, with members of your household or with one other person from outside your household while keeping two metres apart at all times as per social distancing guidelines,” said cricket development director Lewis Denmark. “Only one-to-one coaching is permitted per session. Nets should be used on an ‘every other’ basis, leaving one net free between nets. Clubhouses can be reopened in a limited way for operational reasons (eg, for access to first aid equipment) or for toilet access but all communal areas including bar, changing rooms etc are to remain closed for general use. Toilet facilities can be opened if the venue wishes, but particular care should be taken by those using them and those cleaning them. Where they are open, venues must ensure soap and water is provided. No indoor activity at all. We recommend using your own equipment if possible. If equipment is being shared, please follow UK Government’s guidance on the sharing of equipment. No saliva or sweat should come into contact with the ball at any time. Wash hands at home before and after using the outdoor facilities. Bring your own hand sanitiser where possible.

Norfolk Cricket Board encourage all clubs to look at the guidelines produced before committing to opening their facilities to members as safety should remain the number one priority.