Gallery

Long serving Lowestoft Town legend Adam Smith set to retire

Adam Smith made his 400th appearance for Lowestoft Town against Rushall Olympic. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

“I am going to miss football massively – if circumstances were any different I am sure I would have carried on.”

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Back then, in July 2009, Lowestoft's four new recruits lined up with the Blues management team. L-R: Craig Bussens, Chris Bond, Ady Gallagher, Micky Chapman, Andrew Fisk and Adam Smith. Picture: Mick Howes. Back then, in July 2009, Lowestoft's four new recruits lined up with the Blues management team. L-R: Craig Bussens, Chris Bond, Ady Gallagher, Micky Chapman, Andrew Fisk and Adam Smith. Picture: Mick Howes.

That was the reaction of Adam Smith, as the popular Lowestoft Town defender announced his retirement ahead of the final match of the season this weekend.

After making more than 405 appearances for Lowestoft Town over the past decade, teammates past and present have paid touching tributes to Smudge.

Back then, in July 2009, Adam Smith was one oif four new recruits signed by Lowestoft Town. Picture: Mick Howes. Back then, in July 2009, Adam Smith was one oif four new recruits signed by Lowestoft Town. Picture: Mick Howes.

After signing for Lowestoft in July 2009, Smith predominantly played at left back over the years but proved equally adept in left midfield and centre midfield roles.

Renowned for a “fantastic” left foot, the former Norwich City Reserves and Peterborough United product who had two spells with Kings Lynn scored 22 goals for Lowestoft and has weighed in with many more assists over the years.

Lowestoft's Adam Smith in action against Needham Market. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Adam Smith in action against Needham Market. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

In his first season at the club – the 2009/10 campaign – Smith played in 49 of Lowestoft's 56 competitive first team games, and he never looked back after this.

His milestone 400th appearance came last month during the home match against Rushall Olympic, and he marked the occasion with a memorable free kick.

Adam Smith of Lowestoft Town during the Conference North match at the Jakesmans Stadium, Boston Picture by Andy Kearns/Focus Images Ltd 0781 864 4264 26/12/2014 Adam Smith of Lowestoft Town during the Conference North match at the Jakesmans Stadium, Boston Picture by Andy Kearns/Focus Images Ltd 0781 864 4264 26/12/2014

Manager Jamie Godbold said: “It is a phenomenal achievement.

“I remember his first goal for the club, and what could turn out to be his final goal a couple of weeks ago from the free kick was identical to that first goal.

Adam Smith of Lowestoft Town takes a free kick during the National League North match at Horsfall Stadium, Bradford Picture by Richard Land/Focus Images Ltd +44 7713 507003 31/10/2015 Adam Smith of Lowestoft Town takes a free kick during the National League North match at Horsfall Stadium, Bradford Picture by Richard Land/Focus Images Ltd +44 7713 507003 31/10/2015

“I think he has had a really good career and his quality will be sorely missed.”

With Smith's final game against Bedworth United at the Amber Dew Events Stadium on Saturday (April 27), it is hoped that a big crowd will turn out to cheer Smudge and the players on.

Lowestoft Town Football Club 2012- 2013 season. Adam Smith Picture: James Bass Lowestoft Town Football Club 2012- 2013 season. Adam Smith Picture: James Bass

Having taken the decision to retire due to family reasons, it will be a special “occasion” this weekend as Smudge is set to lead the side out with his daughter mascot for the day.

And provided he plays, he will move up into the top dozen on the list of club appearance makers - just moving ahead of Lowestoft assistant manager Andy Reynolds.

Action from The FA Cup 1st round match between Wrexham and Lowestoft Town in 2009. Adam Smith. Photo: Nick Butcher Action from The FA Cup 1st round match between Wrexham and Lowestoft Town in 2009. Adam Smith. Photo: Nick Butcher

Smith, 33, said: “I do enjoy my football and I still feel like I have something to offer as I really enjoy playing, training and being round the lads.

“But I have to put my family first. Family is the most important thing in my life.

Dartford. 25th September 2010. Lowestoft's Adam Smith in action during the FA Cup 2nd Qualifying Round match at Princes Park, Dartford. (Photograph by Daniel Chesterton, phcimages.com) Dartford. 25th September 2010. Lowestoft's Adam Smith in action during the FA Cup 2nd Qualifying Round match at Princes Park, Dartford. (Photograph by Daniel Chesterton, phcimages.com)

“I signed a two year deal at start of season, but the situation with my daughter and her additional needs it is tough for my wife with me being away from home the majority of time.”

The strains of leaving his home near Norwich at 7am on Saturday matchdays and getting home late, to not getting home until after 10.30pm on training nights, Smith admitted that “being in this league” and travelling many miles for away matches had meant it was important to think about his family as well.

Back then, Norwich City U15 player Adam Smith. Back then, Norwich City U15 player Adam Smith.

“I am going to miss football massively, if circumstances were any different I am sure I would have carried on,” Smith said.

“I had a couple of offers and opportunities to move away (over the years), but I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here.

“We have had some great successes over the years, with some really good players and characters in the dressing room and the fans have been brilliant.

“I certainly believe the club is going in the right direction and there is a positive future for the club.”

Admitting he had a number of highlights over the years, including promotions and trophy successes, three consecutive Ryman League, Premier Division play-off final defeats to Tonbridge, Hornchurch and Concord “really hurt” as did relegation in the 2015-2016 season on the final day of the campaign on goal difference.

“That was as low as I had felt in football,” Smith said.

Influential in the dressing room, Smith played a key role in the return of Jamie Godbold and Andy reynolds for this campaign.

“For me there was only one person to take the club forward,” Smith revealed.

“Jamie and Andy are two people you respect and they have done a great job.

“It is a massive achievement to be where we are now from having two players signed on in pre season.

“Signing Jake Reed has made a massive difference. Him coming back lifted everyone another five to 10 per cent and for me Jake Reed is the best player

I've played with.

“I know where he wants the ball and I have had a real understanding with him.”

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Smith said: “It was certainly a hard decision that I have made and Saturday will be an emotional day.

“My family are coming and the chairman has invited my daughter to be mascot.”

Andy Reynolds said: “Smudge is a big voice in the dressing room.

“To have 10 years and more than 400 games here the quality he provides with that left foot has been there for everyone to see.

“It is more than that which we will miss – not only a great left foot, but his important roles on the pitch and his voice in the dressing room as when he talks people listen.”

Jamie Godbold added: “Saturday will be an emotional occasion as you are taking a big person out of the dressing room.

“He spoke to me about retiring at end of season, but he said 'I want to get us safe' - that says it all about Smudge.”

Reaction

In the summer of 2009, Andrew Fisk united with Smudge once more as the pair joined Lowestoft Town – with both having previously played for Kings Lynn and Norwich City's Youth system.

Fisk, who has also played for the Blues for the past decade, said: “After playing with Smudge for around 15 years overall, and joining Lowestoft together 10 years ago, not only has he been a great team mate, he's become a great friend.

“It will feel strange not having him around the place next year, and I'm sure I can speak for most when I say he will be missed.”

Chris Bond was 18 when he returned to his hometown club and signed for Lowestoft in July 2009 - on the same evening that Fisk and Smith joined the Trawlerboys.

Now having gone “full circle” and back in a vitally important recruitment and scouting role at the Amber Dew Events Stadium, Bond said: “It has certainly gone full circle.

“Smudge has always been seen as a really good guy, a role model to look up to in the dressing room having been there and done that over the past 10 years.”