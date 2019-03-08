Search

Match abandoned at Aylsham as Acle Reserves have five players sent off

PUBLISHED: 08:47 14 March 2019

Archant

The Anglian Combination clash between the reserve sides of Aylsham and Acle United was abandoned after the visitors had five players sent off.

With just four minutes remaining on Saturday, and Aylsham winning 11-1, Acle were reduced to just six players, with FA rules then dictating that the game had to be called off.

The match will not be replayed but Anglian Combination secretary Chris McCullough said an investigation to decide what happens next was now under way.

“With any abandoned game we will look at the circumstances behind it and then decide what action to take,” he explained.

There’s a chance the result could be allowed to stand, although it also could be declared null and void if the league committee decided both teams were at fault.

Travis Clayton, Rhys Cousins, Dale Goodwin, Harry Miller and Ashley Tuckfield were the men to see red for Acle as the home side ran riot in a Division Three relegation battle, with James Oliver leading the way with four goals.

