Norfolk cricketer Aaron Watson ready to take on the world in indoor game

PUBLISHED: 08:54 03 April 2019

Aaron Watson (second right) with England selector Duncan Norris (right) and fellow Duncan's Dinosaurs players Brad Moore and Norfolk-based Mike Jones Picture: AARON WATSON

Aaron Watson (second right) with England selector Duncan Norris (right) and fellow Duncan's Dinosaurs players Brad Moore and Norfolk-based Mike Jones Picture: AARON WATSON

Aaron Watson has earned himself an exciting trip to South Africa – at a time when most cricketers are taking a break from the sport.

The 36-year-old Norfolk all-rounder has enjoyed an exceptional season in the indoor game, with a couple of titles in the bag, and his reward is a place in the England team for the World Masters Series, which takes place in Cape Town from October 19-26.

Various competitions are being staged for players over the age of 30 and Watson will be representing England Over-35s against the likes of New Zealand, Australia and of course the hosts.

Having endured a difficult outdoor season for Norwich, which ended in relegation from the East Anglian Premier League, Watson bounced back over the winter months by helping Derby Cobras to success in the National Indoor League and Duncan’s Dinosaurs - made up of players based in and around London – to the National Masters title.

“I really enjoy the indoor game and it’s a big thrill to get chosen for this,” said Watson, whose brother Ashley captains Norfolk in the traditional form of the game.

“I got interested it when I was in Australia and New Zealand playing cricket – my colleagues out there said it was a great game to play and suggested I should give it a go.

“I quickly got into it and got involved in league cricket here when I got back. It keeps me busy over the winter months and obviously it’s nice to have had some success with my teams.”

Watson, who is a teacher in Slough, made his name for club and county as a pacey bowler who could also wield the willow to good effect, and has managed to translate those talents to a very different environment.

“It has been a case of adapting my game to the demands of playing cricket in a caged netted court, things like playing the ball late when you bat and having plenty of variations when you bowl,”

he said. “It means you can play cricket all the year round and can provide just as much excitement as the outdoor game.

“The biggest challenge now is to raise the money to get out there because this isn’t funded by the ECB, so I will be looking for a bit of sponsorship.”

Anyone who can help can contact Aaron at aarwatson@hotmail.com

