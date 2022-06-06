Linnets defender to stay

Another King's Lynn Town player has committed himself to the cause for next season.

Defender Aaron Jones has agreed terms to extend his time at The Walks.

"AJ showed an appetite and desire in the period I worked with him I feel is required in any football team," said Linnets boss Tommy Widdrington.

"Despite competition for his signature, AJ has shown loyalty, as well as an attitude to want to return to the National League with King's Lynn Town, rather than moving for short-term financial gains.

"I’m sure everyone will be as pleased as I and the staff are that Aaron is on board.”

Jones joined Lynn in August 2018, having spent a number of years playing college and professional football in the US.

He joins defender Josh Coulson - who ended the season on loan from Southend - and goalkeeper Paul Jones in returning for the National League North campaign.