Linnets defender edging closer to return

Published: 5:32 PM September 23, 2021

Aaron Jones is on the verge of a return to the King’s Lynn Town line-up.

The defender has been out of action since February after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon during training.

But Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse says he could feature in the coming matches to get valuable playing minutes under his belt.

Lynn have a busy period of eight National League games before the end of October, beginning with Saturday's visit of Wealdstone.

“Jonesie has had two real good solid weeks,” said Culverhouse. “With his recovery now we have got to start giving him minutes because obviously we haven’t got a reserve team so it is important he starts getting some match minutes into his legs and that is what we will look to do over this next month.

“Aaron needs match minutes – where does he find them? Does he go out on loan for a month? That’s an option. Or does he play here? And we have got to find a way of introducing him now, not throwing him to the wolves, but just adding minutes to him.

“Because of the amount of games we have got we have to bat clever with the whole squad – there will some tinkering and rotation so this next month will be big for him and it will be about how quickly he adapts and how his fitness levels come up. He has been fantastic since he has been out, he has been a voice in the dressing room and one of leaders. He has been top drawer.”

Jones’s return to the right side of the defence is competition for Ross Barrows, whose versatility across the backline could be crucial over the coming weeks as Lynn face a number of teams around them in the league, when rotation will be key.

“We have a run of games now where the league we are in as such – we're not in that top echelon yet – are teams that are around us and will affect us so we have to make sure we are really on it and we take the game to teams now,” said Culverhouse.

Striker Gold Omotayo remains sidelined with ankle ligament damage but word from the treatment room is good.

“Godly is very, very close to coming back, which is great,” said Culverhouse. “His recovery has been really good and progressed quicker than we thought.”

King's Lynn Town defender Pierce Bird suffered a foot injury against Dagenham - Credit: Ian Burt

Cameron King is still out while Pierce Bird only returned to work yesterday after suffering a toe injury during the game against Dagenham & Redbridge a fortnight ago.