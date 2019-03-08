Search

Nidge lives up to top billing with East Anglia derby win at Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:12 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 20 September 2019

Cionnections with Roxhome Nidge, winner of 73rd East Anglian Derby at Yarmouth Stadium. From left: Angela Lambie, Rob Sherwood, Irene Lambie, Sheila James, Duncan Lambie, trainer Hayley Keightley, Martin Green, Jonathan Kay and Mark Keightley Picture: ROB COLMAN

Cionnections with Roxhome Nidge, winner of 73rd East Anglian Derby at Yarmouth Stadium. From left: Angela Lambie, Rob Sherwood, Irene Lambie, Sheila James, Duncan Lambie, trainer Hayley Keightley, Martin Green, Jonathan Kay and Mark Keightley Picture: ROB COLMAN

© Rob Colman 2019. No Syndication.

Roxholme Nidge lived up to his favourite's billing in winning the 73rd East Anglian Derby at Great Yarmouth.

"He's been a real popular winner here with the locals," said trainer Hayley Keightley.

Roxhome Nidge, 4/11, showed all the signs of a favourite as he set off from the lids. Never looking troubled, Nidge led the way around the seaside track, clocking a time of 27.89 to beat Dower Product by 2½ lengths.

"He had a real challenge here tonight and he gets vulnerable coming to the home line, but he dug deep and called the shots," added Keightley. "I've been very patient with him at home and he responds to me well. Yarmouth is a very demanding race for both dogs and trainers.

"Our next plan is to take him to the Northern Flat at Belle Vue, as that should suit him well after this event, but he will have a rest now and will have a Jacuzzi session first thing tomorrow with a lot of TLC thrown in as that's a great recovery aid."

