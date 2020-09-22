Lowestoft prepare for Emirates FA Cup clash

Preparations ahead of Lowestoft's Emirates FA Cup clash with Aveley at Crown Meadow. Picture: Paul Chesterton

Lowestoft Town FC will begin their Emirates FA Cup journey this evening (Tuesday).

They will face Aveley at Crown Meadow and the game will kick off later than usual – with the match now kicking off at 8pm instead of the previously advertised 7.45pm.

Having been drawn in the Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round against the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division side, Lowestoft chairman Gary Keyzor told the club’s website: “At the request of our opponents Aveley FC the game on Tuesday evening will now kick off at 8pm.

“Our capacity for the game will be 600 people and additional COVID-19 measures will be in place like temperature checks.

“Gates, bar and food outlets will open at 6.30pm and we urge supporters to arrive as early as possible to avoid long queues.

“As previous you will be asked to wear your face mask whilst queuing up for food and drink.”

Jamie Godbold’s men started the new campaign with a fine opening day away league victory on Saturday, as two Jacek Zielonka penalties sealed a 2-1 win at Barwell in the Pitching In Southern Premier Division Central League.