Run Anglia: 2019 event calendar for races across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex
Time to get your race diary filled up with our running calendar featuring races across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.
FEBRUARY
Race: Great Bentley Half Marathon
When: Sunday, February 3
Organising club: Great Bentley Running Club
Race HQ: Great Bentley Village Hall, CO7 8LW
Distance: Half marathon
Places: Sold out
Description: Fast, flat course with PB potential.
Race: Valentine’s 10k
When: Sunday, February 17
Organising club: Norfolk Gazelles
Race HQ: Sports Hall and Conference Centre, Easton College, Bawburgh Road, NR9 5GA
Distance: 10K
Places: Sold out
Description: Part of the Sportlink Running and Fitness Grand Prix series. Starts from Easton Showground and the course follows an undulating loop around the villages of Colton and Marlingford on country lanes. Race two in the Sportlink GP series.
Race: St Luke’s Hospice Dunton Test Track 10 mile
When: Sunday, February 17
Organising club: Independent – St Luke’s Hospice
Race HQ: Ford Motor Company, Dunton, SS15 6EE
Distance: 10 miles
Places: £17.50 attached, £19.50 unattached, £22 on the day Sign up here
Description: Course set around the Ford Motor Company site – a 2 and a half lap route and gives all runners a view of the Ford site.
Race: Tarpley 10/20
Organising club: Saint Edmund Pacers
When: Sunday, February 24 (20 mile start: 10.30am/10 mile start: 11.30am)
Race HQ: Thurston Community College, IP30 9AQ
Distance: 10 miles or 20 miles
Places: Sold out
Description: Run over 10 or 20 miles, with the latter fitting in perfectly as a training run for those planning a spring marathon. Course passes through countryside and gently undulating country lanes.
Race: St Peters Way Ultra
When: Sunday, February 24
Organising club: Independent - Challenge Running
Race HQ: The Pleasance, High Street, Ongar, Essex, CM5 9AB
Distance: 45 miles
Places: £50 attached, £52 unattached. Sign up here
Description: The St Peter’s Way is a 45 mile footpath meandering through the countryside of Essex, from Chipping Ongar to the ancient chapel of St Peter-on-the-Wall at Bradwell on Sea.
MARCH
Race: Roding Valley Half Marathon
When: Sunday, March 3
Organising club: Woodford Green AC
Race HQ: Ashton Playing Fields, Chigwell Road, Woodford Green, Essex IG8 8AA
Distance: Half marathon
Places: £23 attached, £25 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Popular event many use as training event in run up to London Marathon.
Race: Inter-Counties 20m – Rochford, Essex
When: Sunday, March 3
Organising club: Essex Athletics Road Running
Race HQ: King Edmund School, Rochford Essex
Distance: 20M
Places: Sold out (rolled on from 2018 event, which was cancelled)
Description: A 3 lap course around the rural country lanes around Rochford
Race: Ringland Half Marathon
When: Sunday, March 3
Organising club: Norwich Road Runners
Race HQ: Dinosaur Park in Lenwade, Norwich, NR9 5JE.
Distance: Half marathon
Place: Sold out
Description: Attracting a large field of both fast club runners and new runners looking to try a distance race, the beautiful 13.1 mile course takes runners through the Norfolk countryside using the Roarr! Dinosaur Park as race HQ. Race three in the Sportlink GP series
Race: Southend Pier Marathon
When: Sunday, March 10
Organising club: Independent – Sussex Trail Events
Race HQ: Southend Pier, SS1 2EL
Distance: Marathon
Places: Sold out
Description: Just under 20 laps of Southend pier.
Race: Thetford Forest 10K
When: Sunday, March 10
Organising club: Hoohah Series
Race HQ: Santon Downham, Brandon IP27 0TJ
Distance: 10K
Places: £19. Sign up here
Description: The route is a multi-terrain course around the picturesque area of Thetford Forest. The route will include stretches of footpaths, woodland and meadows
Race: Mad March Hare
When: Sunday, March 17
Organising club: Coltishall Jaguars
When: Sunday, March 18
Race HQ: Scottow Enterprise Park, Lamas Road, Badersfield, NR10 5FB
Distance: 10K
Places: £13 attached, £15 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Fast and flat around RAF Coltishall – targeted by many for a personal best. Race four in the Sportlink GP Series.
Race: Colchester 15m
When: Sunday, March 17
Organising club: Colchester Harriers
Race HQ: Langham Community Centre, CO4 5PA
Distance: 15 miles
Places: £15 attached, £17 unattached. Sign up here
Description: 15-mile two lap road race around the quiet countryside of Essex around the villages of Langham and Boxted.
Race: Brentwood Half Marathon
When: Sunday, March 17
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Becket Keys School, Sawyers Hall Lane, CM15 9DA
Distance: Half marathon
Places: £28 attached, £30 unattached. Sign up here
Description: 13.1 miles around Essex town.
Race: Comic Hero Run
When: Sunday, March 17
Organising club: Independent – St Helena Hospice
Race HQ: Castle Park, Colchester, CO1 1UG
Distance: 1K/5K/10K
Places: £5 1K, £15 5K, £20 10K. Sign up here
Description: Fancy dress run to raise money for St Helena Hospice.
Race: Wymondham 20m
When: Sunday, March 24
Organising club: Wymondham AC
Race HQ: Abbey Hall, 14 Church Street, Wymondham, NR18 0PH
Distance: 20 miles
Places: £16 attached, £18 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Ideal preparation for anyone training for a spring marathon. Two-lap route around the quiet, rural roads of Wymondham. No cut-off time. Race five in the Sportlink GP series.
Race: Colchester Half Marathon
When: Sunday, March 24
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Colchester United FC, Weston Community Homes Stadium, CO4 5UP
Distance: Half marathon
Places: £27.50 attached, £29.50 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Runners are taken along Colchester High Street, past the town hall and castle, before turning north and passing through Langham and Boxted.
Race: Diss Duathlon
When: Sunday, March 31
Organising club: Tri Anglia
Race HQ: Diss High School, Walcot Road, Diss, IP22 4DH
Distance: 5.1K run, 30K 3-lap cycle, second 5.1K run
Places: £30 attached, £35 unattached. Sign up here
Description: The run course follows a route through part of the town centre. The Bike course is rural, reasonably flat(ish), and has little traffic. The junctions will be marshalled but it remains competitor’s responsibilty to follow the designated course and to abide by the highway code.
Race: Braintree 5
When: Sunday, March 31
Organising club: Braintree & District AC
Race HQ: Chelmsford racecourse, CM3 1QP
Distance: 5 miles
Places: £12 attached, £14 unattached. Sign up here
Description: A 5 mile road race for all abilities.
APRIL
Race: City of Norwich Half Marathon
When: Sunday, April 7
Organising club: City of Norwich Athletic Club
Race HQ: Norfolk Showground, NR5 0TP
Distance: Half marathon
Places: £24 attached, £26 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Starts and finishes at the Norfolk Showground and follows a rural single lap route through the parishes of Easton, Honingham, Colton, Barnham Broom, Marlingford and close to Easton College.
Race: Rayleigh 10K
When: Sunday, April 7
Organising club: Independent - Rotary Club of Rayleigh
Race HQ: Belchamps Scout Activity Centre, SS5 4JD
Distance: 10K
Places: £13 attached, £15 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Course starts and finishing at Belchamps Scout Activity Centre and will follow a circular route through Hockley Woods, Grove Woods, Cherry Orchard Park and Gusted Hall Woods, using pathways and bridleways and will be chip timed
Race: Harwich Runners Bromley 10K
When: Sunday, April 14
Organising club: Harwich Runners
Race HQ: Little Bromley Church, Barlon Road, CO11 2PP
Distance: 10K
Places: £8 attached, £10 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Comprises a single anti-clockwise lap of a road course through the Essex countryside.
Race: Festival of Running
When: Sunday, April 14
Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club
Race HQ: Bungay & District Sports Association, Maltings Meadow, Ditchingham, NR35 2RU
Distance: Marathon/half marathon/10K/5K
Places: Marathon £36/£38, Half marathon £28/£30, 10K £15/£17, 5K £10/£12. Sign up here
Description: The marathon course is 2 laps of a 13.1 mile loop through the scenic Waveney Valley of Suffolk and Norfolk. The half marathon course is one lap of the same loop. The 10km course shares parts of the same loop.
Race: Frinton & Walton Half Marathon
When: Sunday, April 14
Organising club: Independent – Frinton Rotary
Race HQ: Frinton Cricket Club, Frinton, CO13 9EU
Distance: Half marathon
Places: £17.50 or £25 on the day. Sign up here
Description: Half Marathon taking in the tree lined avenues in Frinton and along the coast.
Race: Maldon 5K Summer Handicap Series
When: Thursday, April 18 (7.30pm)
Organising club: Tiptree Road Runners
Race HQ: Promenade Park, Park Drive, Maldon, Essex, CM9 5JQ
Distance: 5K
Places: £2.50. Sign up here
Description: First of five-race series. Fast flat 5k route around the park at Maldon Prom.
Race: Sudbury Fun Run
When: Friday, April 19
Organising club: Sudbury Joggers
Race HQ: Belle Vue Park, Newton Road, CO10 2RG
Distance: 5 miles
Places: £12 attached, £14 unattached. Sign up here
Description: The race starts in and returns to Sudbury, Suffolk via Gt Cornard and consequently rises and falls a little, but is generally fairly flat.
Race: Great Yarmouth 5M Series - race one
When: Wednesday, April 24
Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners
Race HQ: Marina Centre, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2ER
Distance: 5 miles
Places: £12 attached, £14 unattached. £1 extra on the day. Sign up here
Description: Fast, flat course along the seafront over two laps of the promenade.
Race: Breckland Forest Marathon and Half Marathon
When: Sunday, April 28
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: British Trust for Ornithology, Thetford, IP24 2PU
Distance: Marathon/half marathon
Places: Sold out
Description: The mostly off-road route heads out to Brandon (the half marathon goes to Santon Downham), and then returns to the start/finish line.
Race: Childerley Estate 10K
When: Sunday, April 28
Organising club: Hoohah Series
Race HQ: Childerley, 1A Mill Yard, Childreley, Dry Drayton, Cambridge, CB23 8BA
Distance: 10K
Places: £19. Sign up here
Description: The route will include stretches of footpaths, woodland and meadows. Childerley is nestled in rolling countryside and some moderate hills form part of the course.
MAY
Race: Newmarket Heath Race
When: Thursday, May 2
Organising club: Newmarket Joggers
Race HQ: Newmarket Heath, Bury Road (near BP Garage)
Distance: 6K
Places: £10 attached, £12 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Newmarket Heath Race & Stable / Stud Challenge is friendly but challenging off road race on the historic Newmarket Heath.
Race: Grand East Anglia Run
When: Sunday, May 5
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Tuesday Market Place, PE30 1JJ
Distance: 10K
Places: £23.40, attached,£25.40 unattached
Description: Scenic route, taking in King’s Lynn town centre, the River Ouse pathway, The Walks as well as several historic buildings.
Race: High Easter 10K
When: Sunday, May 5
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: High Easter Village Hall, CM1 4QS
Distance: 10K
Places: £15 attached, £17 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Scenic race through the village of High Easter.
Race: Breckland 10K
When: Monday, May 6
Organising club: Thetford Athletic Club
Race HQ: Croxton Village Hall, The Street, Croxton, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 1LN
Distance: 10K
Places: Sold out
Description: One-lap countryside, flat course. Ideal for PB hunters.
Race: May Day 10
When: Monday, May 6
Organising club: Witham Running Club
Race HQ: Witham Rugby Club, Spa Road, Witham, CM8 1UN
Distance: 10 miles
Places: £15 attached, £17 unattached, £20 on the day. Sign up here
Description: Fast, undulating rural course.
Race: Great Yarmouth Promenade 5 miles series (race two)
When: Wednesday, May 8
Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners
Race HQ: Marina Centre, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2ER
Distance: 5 miles
Places: £13.60 attached, £15.60 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Fast, flat course along the seafront over two laps of the promenade.
Race: Maldon 5K Summer Handicap Series
When: Thursday, May 9 (7.30pm)
Organising club: Tiptree Road Runners
Race HQ: Promenade Park, Park Drive, Maldon, Essex, CM9 5JQ
Distance: 5K
Places: £2.50. Sign up here
Description: Second of five-race series. Fast flat 5k route around the park at Maldon Prom.
Race: Hylands House 10K
When: Saturday, May 11
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Hylands House and Estate, Hylands Park, London Road, Chelmsford, Essex, CM2 8WQ
Distance: 10K
Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Mixture of cross country and paved paths over an undulating landscape. Race one of five in the Essex Cross Country series.
Race: Ipswich 5K
When: Saturday, May 11
Organising club: Ipswich JAFFA
Race HQ: Arena Leisure Centre, CO2 7SZ
Distance: 5K
Places: £12 attached, £14 unattached. Sign up here
Description: 5K race around Ipswich town centre
Race: Dereham 10M
When: Sunday, May 12
Organising club: Dereham Runners
Race HQ: Neatherd High School, Dereham, NR20 3AX
Distance: 10M
Places: £15 attached, £17 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Starts in Dereham and then heads out into the countryside along quiet roads. Race six in the Sportlink Grand Prix Series.
Race: Waveney Spring Triathlon
When: Sunday, May 12
Organising club: Tri Anglia
Race HQ: Bungay Pool and Gym, St Johns Hill, Bungay Suffolk, NR35 1PH
Distance: 400m swim in the 25m Waveney Valley Pool, 20km single lap bike on open country lane and ‘A’ road with one mandatory foot-down stop,
3.2km undulating out and back run
Places: £36 attached, £41 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Swim on pool, cycle course described as undulating whilst run has some “testing hills” in it.
Race: Halstead & Essex Marathon
When: Sunday, May 12
Organising club: Halstead Road Runners
Race HQ: Halstead Leisure Centre, CO9 2HR
Distance: Marathon
Places: £34 attached, £36 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Road race around North Essex with all bar a 400m stretch in the last mile based on the road.
Race: Rochford 10K
When: Sunday, May 12
Organising club: Rochford Running Club
Race HQ: Ashingdon Primary Academy, Fambridge Road, SS4 3LN
Distance: 10K
Places: £16 attached, £18 unattached. Sign up here
Description: 10k race multi terrain – half on road and half off road.
Race: Colchester 10K
When: Sunday, May 12
Organising club: Independent – The Rotary Club of Colchester Trinity
Race HQ: Arena Leisure Centre, CO2 7SZ
Distance: 10K
Places: £15 attached, £17.50 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Start and ends at Abbey Fields, finishing on the Garrison running track.
Race: Wroxham 5K Series (race one)
When: Wednesday, May 15
Organising club: Norwich Road Runners
Race HQ: Broadland High School, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QN
Distance: 5K
Places: Registration will open in March. Sign up here
Description: Fast, if slightly undulating, race through Wroxham. Race seven in the Sportlink GP series
Race: Great Baddow 10m
When: Sunday, May 19
Organising club: Independent – Rotary Club of Chelmsford Mildmay
Race HQ: Great Baddow Recreation Ground, CM2 9RL
Distance: 10 miles
Places: £17 attached, £22 unattached. Sign up here
Description: 10 mile road race
Race: Chase the Train
When: Sunday, May 19
Organising club: Bure Valley Harriers
Race HQ: Aylsham Station, NR12 8UU
Places: Sold out. Join waiting list here
Description: Chase the train from Aylsham to Wroxham. The route follows the footpath next to Bure Valley Railway.
Race: Colchester Stampede 10K
When: Sunday, May 19
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Colchester Zoo, CO3 0SL
Distance: 10K
Places: £27 (includes free entry to the zoo). Sign up here
Description: Event runs through Colchester Zoo, then out onto the closed roads for the 10k course before finishing back inside the zoo.
Race: Alton Water Run
When: Sunday, May 19
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Alton Water Sports Centre, IP9 2RY
Distance: 5K/10K
Places: 5K – £12.50 attached, £14.50 unattached; 10K - £19.50 attached, £21.50 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Both routes through woodlands and fields.
Race: Woodbridge 10K
When: Sunday, May 19
Organising club: Woodbridge Shufflers Running Club
Race HQ: Woodbridge School, IG8 7DQ
Distance: 10K
Places: Entry details announced at end of January, according to website
Description: The race follows an undulating course through the streets of Woodbridge.
Race: Wimpole Estate 10K
When: Sunday, May 19
Organising club: Hoohah Series
Race HQ: Arrington, Royston, Cambridgeshire, SG8 0BW
Distance: 10K
Places: £19. Sign up here
Description: The route is a multi-terrain course around the picturesque National Trust property, Wimpole Estate.
Race: Great Yarmouth Promenade 5 miles series (race three)
When: Wednesday, May 22
Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners
Race HQ: Marina Centre, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2ER
Distance: 5 miles
Places: £13.60 attached, £15.60 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Fast, flat course along the seafront over two laps of the promenade.
Race: Burnham on Crouch 10K
When: Sunday, May 26
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Burnham-on-Crouch, Millfields, CM0 8HS
Distance: 10K
Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Sign up here
Description: A 10km race around Burnham on Crouch – all abilities welcome.
Race: Hatfield Broad Oak 10K
When: Monday, May 27
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: The Village Green, CM22 7HE
Distance: 10K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: A 10K loop of the medieval village of Hatfield Broad Oak.
Race: Maldon 5K Summer Handicap Series
When: Thursday, May 30 (7.30pm)
Organising club: Tiptree Road Runners
Race HQ: Promenade Park, Park Drive, Maldon, Essex, CM9 5JQ
Distance: 5K
Places: £2.50. Sign up here
Description: Third of five-race series. Fast flat 5k route around the park at Maldon Prom.
Race: Kirton Friday 5
When: Friday, May 31
Organising club: Felixstowe Road Runners
Race HQ: Kirton Recreation Ground, Back Road, Kirton IP10 0QQ
Distance: 5 miles
Places: Entries will open in March here
Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.
JUNE
Race: Mike Groves 10K
When: Sunday, June 2
Organising club: Coltishall Jaguars
Race HQ: Scottow Enterprise Park, Lamas Road, Badersfield, NR10 5FB
Distance: 10K
Places: Attached £13, Unattached £15. Sign up here
Description: Run in memory of Alan Groves, a talented runner killed in a road traffic accident. It’s the second race in the 2018 Jaguars 10K series – fast and flat around RAF Coltishall.
Race: Stour Valley Marathon
When: Sunday, June 2
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Nayland Village Hall, Nayland, CO6 4JH
Distance: Marathon
Places: £27.50. Sign up here
Description: Circular route using both sides of the River Stour between Bures and Stratford St Mary.
Race: Bungay 10K
When: Wednesday, June 5
Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club
Race HQ: Bungay Area Running Centre, Pernhow Street, Ditchingham, Bungay, NR35 1DS.
Distance: 10K
Places: Entries to open in spring. Check out here
Description: First of a three-race series over the summer round town of Bungay.
Race: Framlingham Friday 5
When: Friday, June 7
Organising club: Framlingham Flyers
Race HQ: The Sports Club, Badingham Road, Framlingham Suffolk IP13 9HS
Distance: 5 miles
Places: Entries will open in March here
Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.
Race: Danbury Woods 10K
When: Saturday, June 8
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Danbury Country Park, CM3 4AT
Distance: 10K
Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Second race of the Essex Cross Country series.
Race: Boxted 10K/5K
When: Sunday, June 9
Organising club: The Boxted Runners
Race HQ: Boxted St Peters School, Boxted, CO4 5YN
Distance: 10K
Places: 10K £13 attached, £15 unattached; 5K - £8 attached, £10 unattached. Sign up here
Description: An undulating run on the country roads and tracks around the village of Boxted.
Race: Southend Half Marathon
When: Sunday, June 9
Organising club: Independent – Havens Hospices
Race HQ: East Beach, Shoeburyness, SS3 9SE
Distance: Half marathon
Places: £21 attached, £23 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Seafront course that’s fast, flat and traffic free.
Race: Stansted 10K
When: Sunday, June 9
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Bentfield Green, Stansted, CM24 8HZ
Distance: 10K
Places: £12 pre-register, £15 on the day. Sign up here
Description: Race that raises money for St Clare Hospice.
Race: Wroxham 5K Series (race two)
When: Wednesday, June 12
Organising club: Norwich Road Runners
Race HQ: Broadland High School, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QN
Distance: 5K
Places: Registration will open in March. Sign up here
Description: Fast, if slightly undulating, race through Wroxham.
Race: Sudbury Friday 5
When: Friday, June 14
Organising club: Sudbury Joggers
Race HQ: Belle Vue Park, Newton Road, Sudbury
Distance: 5 miles
Places: Entries will open in March here
Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.
Race: Capel 5
When: Sunday, June 16
Organising club: Capel Cheetahs
Race HQ: The Pavilion, Capel St Mary’s, playing field
Distance: 5 miles
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: The course is a 5 mile undulating road race taking you through and out of the village of Capel St Mary.
Race: Maldon 5K Summer Handicap Series
When: Thursday, June 20 (7.30pm)
Organising club: Tiptree Road Runners
Race HQ: Promenade Park, Park Drive, Maldon, Essex, CM9 5JQ
Distance: 5K
Places: £2.50. Sign up here
Description: Fourth of five-race series. Fast flat 5k route around the park at Maldon Prom.
Race: Bury Friday 5
When: Friday, June 21
Organising club: Saint Edmund Pacers
Race HQ: Nowton Park, IP29 5LU
Distance: 5 miles
Places: Entries will open in March here
Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.
Race: HARP 24-Hour Relay Challenge
When: Saturday, June 22
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Westcliff Rugby Club, SS2 6UN
Distance: NA
Places: £45. Sign up here
Description: Four-mile loops of the South Essex countryside – how many can you run in 24 hours?
Race: Humpty Dumpty 10K
When: Sunday, June 23
Organising club: Great Yarmouth & District Athletic Club
Race HQ: Freethorpe Village Hall, NR13 3NZ
Distance: 10K
Places: Registration yet to open
Description: A circular route through quiet country roads – part of the Sportlink Running and Fitness series.
Race: Mersea Island Round the Island Race
When: Sunday, June 23
Organising club: Independent – Mersea Islands Lions Club
Race HQ: Willoughby Avenue/The Esplanade Car Park, West Mersea , CO5 8BH
Distance: 13 miles (approx)
Places: £15, £20 on the day. Sign up here
Description: The course runs completely round the Island in a clockwise direction.
Race: Bungay 10K
When: Wednesday, June 26
Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club
Race HQ: Bungay Area Running Centre, Pernhow Street, Ditchingham, Bungay, NR35 1DS.
Distance: 10K
Places: Entries to open in spring. Check out here
Description: First of a three-race series over the summer round town of Bungay.
Race: Stowmarket Friday 5
When: Friday, June 28
Organising club: Stowmarket Striders
Race HQ: Haughley Park, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 3JY
Distance: 5 miles
Places: Entries will open in March here
Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.
Race: Horndon on the Hill 10K
When: Sunday, June 30
Organising club: Thurrock Harriers
Race HQ: Horndon-on-the-Hill, SS17 8LQ
Distance: 10K
Places: £15 attached, £17 unattached. Sign up here
Description: The 10k road race takes place during the annual ‘Feast and Fayre’ in the historic village of Horndon-on-the-Hill.
JULY
Race: Wroxham 5K Series (race three)
When: Thursday, July 4
Organising club: Norwich Road Runners
Race HQ: Broadland High School, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QN
Distance: 5K
Places: Registration will open in March. Sign up here
Description: Fast, if slightly undulating, race through Wroxham.
Race: Great Bentley Friday 5
When: Friday, July 5
Organising club: Great Bentley Running Club
Race HQ: Great Bentley Village Hall, Plough Road, Great Bentley, Colchester, CO7 8LD
Distance: 5 miles
Places: Entries will open in March here
Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.
Race: Lord Mayor’s 5K City Centre Classic
When: Saturday, July 6
Organising club: City of Norwich Athletic Club
Race HQ: Norwich Study Centre, Tombland
Distance: 5K
Places: Registration opens on March 1. Sign up here
Description: Run over two laps of a traffic-free city centre course preceding the Lord Mayor’s Procession. Entry is limited to athletes who have achieved a 5k performance inside 20 minutes since January 1, 2018 as recorded on their Power of 10 profile.
Race: Colour 5Km
When: Saturday, July 6
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Hoveton Hall • Hoveton Norwich, Norfolk, United Kingdom NR12 8RJ
Distance: 5K
Places: £22.50. Sign up here
Description: Every kilometre there is a colour zone.
Race: Norwich Triathlon
When: Sunday, July 7
Organising club: Tri-Anglia
Race HQ: Whitlingham Country Park, Whitlingham Lane, Trowse, Norwich, NR14 8TR
Distance: Sprint – 750m open water swim, 18km bike, 5km run. Standard –
Places: Sprint – £50 attached, £55 unattached Sign up here. Standard – £60 attached, £65 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Swim in the open waters of Whitlingham Broad, followed by a cycle race through South Norfolk’s country roads, culminating in an off road run round the lake to the finish line.
Race: Marcus Gynn Newmarket 10K
When: Sunday, July 7
Organising club: Newmarket Joggers
Race HQ: The Ellesmere Centre, CB8 9TS
Distance: 10K
Places: £15 attached, £17 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Run in memory of Newmarket Jogger Marcus Gynn, who died in February 2016. Undulating scenic route; ideal for both novice and experienced runners.
Race: Harling 10K
When: Sunday, July 7
Organising club: East Harling Sports & Social Club
Race HQ: East Harling, Bridgham, West Harling, Norfolk, Norwich, Norfolk, NR16 2NA
Distance: 10K
Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Run through the flat roads from East Harling to Bridgham. Part of the Sportlink Running & Fitness Grand Prix series.
Race: Felsted 10K
When: Saturday, July 13
Organising club: Grange Farm Dunmow Runners
Race HQ: Felsted School, Dunmow, CM6 3LL
Distance: 10K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: Fast, flat course through pleasant countryside on quiet lanes.
Race: Maldon 5K Summer Handicap Series
When: Thursday, July 11 (7.30pm)
Organising club: Tiptree Road Runners
Race HQ: Promenade Park, Park Drive, Maldon, Essex, CM9 5JQ
Distance: 5K
Places: £2.50. Sign up here
Description: Fifth of five-race series. Fast flat 5k route around the park at Maldon Prom.
Race: Bungay 10K
When: Wednesday, July 17
Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club
Race HQ: Bungay Area Running Centre, Pernhow Street, Ditchingham, Bungay, NR35 1DS.
Distance: 10K
Places: Entries to open in spring. Check out here
Description: First of a three-race series over the summer round town of Bungay.
Race: Run Norwich 10K
When: Sunday, July 21
Organising club: Community Sports Foundation
Race HQ: The Forum, Norwich, NR2 1TF
Distance: 10K
Places: £24 attached, £26 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Run through Norwich City centre passing some of the city’s most iconic landmarks including Norwich Castle, The Forum, Noriwch Cathedral and Norwich City Football Club.
Race: Dereham Carinval Mile
When: Sunday, July 21
Organising club: Dereham Runners AC
Race HQ: 11 Broadway Farm, The Broadway, Scarning, Dereham, Norfolk. NR19 2LQ
Distance: 1 mile
Places: £1. Sign up here
Description: One-mile fun run which will take place immediately before the Carnival Parade and follow the same route.
Race: Kirste 5 Memorial Race
When: Sunday, July 21
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Grove Wood School, SS6 8UA
Distance: 5 miles
Places: £16 attached, £18 unattached. Sign up here
Description: A 5 mile route heading to Hockley Woods, returning through Cherry Orchard Jubilee Park, New England Wood, & Grove Wood. Run in memory of Kirste Woods to raise money for charity.
Race: Worstead 5m
When: Friday, July 26 (7pm)
Organising club: North Norfolk Beach Runners
Race HQ: Queen Elizabeth Hall, NR28 9RH
Distance: 5 miles
Places: Yet to open. Sign up here
Description: Five-mile race on undulating roads to kick off the Worstead Festival. Suitable for novice and experienced runners.
Race: Ipswich Twilight 10K
When: Friday, July 26
Organising club: Ipswich Jaffa
Race HQ: Ipswich Town FC, Portman Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2DA
Distance: 10K
Places: £20 attached, £22 unattached. Sign up here
Description: The race will start and finish at Ipswich Town Football Club’s iconic stadium in Portman Road Ipswich.
Race: Norfolk Day 10K
When: Sunday, July 28
Organising club: Indepenent
Race HQ: Guildhall, Market Place, Thetford, IP24 2DS.
Distance: 10K
Places: £18. Sign up here
Description: Runners who complete the race will gain a Norfolk Day 10K medal with the county flag.
AUGUST
Race: Coltishall 5K
When: Wednesday, August 7
Organising club: Coltishall Jaguars
Race HQ: Scottow Enterprise Park, Scottow, Norfolk, NR10 5FB
Distance: 5K
Places: £10 attached, £12 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Fast, flat race around Scottow Enterprise Park
Race: Reepham Summer 10K
When: Friday, August 9
Organising club: Reepham Runners
Race HQ: Stimpson’s Piece, Reepham,
Distance: 10K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: The course is set across multiple terrain, taking in the quiet country lanes around Reepham and then on to the trails of the Marriotts Way.
Race: Wibbly Wobbly Log Jog
When: TBC
Organising club: Brandon Fern Hoppers
Race HQ: High Lodge Forest Centre, Thetford
Distance: 5 miles (approx)
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: Approximately five miles, suitable for all abilities, through the unique scenic tracks and paths of High Lodge, Thetford Forest in the heart of Breckland.
Race: Great Yarmouth Half Marathon
When: Sunday, August 11
Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners
Race HQ: Ormiston Venture Academy, Oriel Avenue, NR31 7JJ
Distance: Half marathon
Places: Registration yet to open
Description: Route goes through the undulating lanes to the south of Great Yarmouth and through the grounds of Somerleyton Hall.
Race: Wortwell Summer Sizzler
When: Friday, August 16
Organising club: Bungay Black Dog RC
Race HQ: Wortwell Community Centre
Distnace: 5 miles
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: The course goes through some the quiet country lanes around the village of Wortwell.
Race: Dereham 5K
When: Sunday, August 18
Organising club: Dereham Runners
Race HQ: Parkwood Leisure Centre, Station Road, Dereham, NR19 1DF
Distance: 5K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: Will incorporate two laps of the town centre and part of the Sportlink Running and Fitness Grand Prix Series.
Race: Clacton Half Marathon/10K
When: Sunday, August 18
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Gainsford Avenue Sports Ground, Fourth Avenue, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, CO15 5BL
Distance: Half marathon/10K
Places: Half marathon £18 attached, £20 unattached; 10k £15 attached, £17 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Part of the Clacton Carnival – half Marathon is a flat out and back course along the seafront and is ideally suited to runners of all standards.
SEPTEMBER
Race: Wissey Half Marathon
When: Sunday, September 1
Organising club: Ryston Runners
Race HQ: Oxborough Village Hall
Distance: Half marathon
Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Registration yet to open - more information here
Description: Fast, flat half marathon run in early September round the Norfolk countryside starting and finishing in the village of Oxborough.
Race: Framlingham 10K
When: Sunday, September 1
Organising club: Framlingham Flyers Running Club
Race HQ: Framlingham Sports Club, Baddingham Road, IP13 9HS
Distance: 10K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: 10k road race and Childrens fun 1 mile fun run Part of the SCAA Grand Prix Series of road races.
Race: Langham 10K
When: Sunday, September 8
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Langham Community Centre CO4 5PA
Distance: 10K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: The Langham 10km and Fun Run is an annual event organised by the Friends Of Langham School (FOLS), a charitable organisation.
Race: Lowestoft Scores Race
When: Sunday, September 8
Organising club: Waveney Valley AC
Race HQ: Christchurch Hall, Herring Fishery Score
Distance: 4.75 miles
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: The course is set from/to Lowestoft High Street via a route to and along the northern sea wall and returning via the town’s historic Scores comprising an up and down total of 13 stepped hills.
Race: Thetford Iceni 10K, half marathon, marathon
When: Sunday, September 8
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Guildhall, Market Place, Thetford, IP24 2DS
Distance: 10K, half marathon, marathon
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: An out and back route from Thetford, in Norfolk, using one of the oldest Roman roads in Britain, the Ickneild Way
Race: Weald Park 10K
When: Saturday, September 14
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Weald Country Park, South Weald, Brentwood, CM14 5QS
Distance: 10K
Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Challenging traffic free course runs over a mixture of cross country and woodland paths.
Race: Round Norfolk Relay
When: Saturday, September 14 to Sunday, September 15
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Lynnsport, King’s Lynn, PE30 2NB
Distance: 197-mile relay race
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: 197 miles broken up into 17 different stages circumnavigating the Norfolk border. Each club or team runner takes on a different stages of differing distances.
Race: Great East Run
When: Sunday, September 15
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Suffolk County Council HQ
Distance: Half marathon
Places: £32. Sign up here
Description: Popular half marathon event around Ipswich in partnership with Suffolk County Council, Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich Jaffa Running Club.
Race: Pleshey Half Marathon
When: Sunday, September 15 (date yet to be confirmed)
Organising club: Springfield Striders
Race HQ: Pleshey Village Hall, The Street, Pleshey, CM3 1HA.
Distance: Half marathon
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: Route goes back past the village hall in a large figure of eight through High Easter and Bishops Cross returning towards Pleshey to enter the village through Back and finishes on the village hall field.
Race: Felixstowe Coastal 10
When: Sunday, September 15
Organising club: Felixstowe Road Runners
Race HQ: Beachside Events Area, adjacent to Felixstowe Leisure Centre, IP11 2AE
Distance: 10 miles
Places: £16 attached, £18 unattached. Entries to open August 1, 2019
Description: The course is nearly all tarmac promenade, pavement or road but between the Ferry and the Martello Tower there is a stretch of shingle.
Race: Jolly Jaguars 10K
When: Sunday, September 22
Organising club: Coltishall Jaguars
Race HQ: Scottow Enterprise Park, Scottow, Norfolk, NR10 5FB
Distance: 10K
Places: £13 attached, £15 unattached. Sign up here
Description: The third and final race in The 2018 Jaguars 10K Series, this fast and flat road race takes place around RAF Coltishall and is suitable for experienced runners and beginners alike.
Race: Ingatestone 5 miles
When: Sunday, September 22
Organising club: Ingatestone Boys’ Own Club
Race HQ: Anglo European School in Willow Green, Ingatestone, CM4 0DJ
Distance: 5 miles
Places: £9 attached, £11 unattached. Sign up here
Description: The route goes up to Fryerning, around Beggar Hill and finishes close to A12 cut-off.
Race: Bure Valley 10m
When: Sunday, September 29
Organising club: Bure Valley Harriers
Race HQ: Banningham
Distance: 10 miles
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: Run on quiet undulating roads around the village of Banningham – offers scope for running a PB.
Race: Stowmarket Half Marathon
When: Sunday, September 29
Organising club: Stowmarket Striders RC
Race HQ: Tomlinson Groundcare, Hall Orchard, IP14 3DL
Distance: Half marathon
Places: £16 attached, £18 unattached
Description: The route takes in some of Suffolk’s quietest rural country roads through undulating scenic countryside.
OCTOBER
Race: Marriott’s Way 10K
When: Sunday, October 6
Organising club: Independent – Broadland District Council
Race HQ: TBC
Distance: 10K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: The 10k race along the Marriott’s Way between Aylsham and Reepham is mainly off-road and predominantly flat.
Race: Colchester Stampede 10K
When: Sunday, October 6
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Colchester Zoo, CO3 0SL
Distance: 10K
Places: £34 (includes free entry to the zoo). Sign up here
Description: Event runs through the zoo for 1k before heading out onto the closed roads before finishing back inside the Zoo.
Race: Martlesham 10K
When: Sunday, October 6
Organising club: Felixstowe Road Runners
Race HQ: The Green, Martlesham Heath, Martlesham Heath, Suffolk
Distance: 10K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: The 10km course is flat and largely traffic free. Regarded by many as a PB course.
Race: Lowestoft Half Marathon
When: Sunday, October 6
Organising Club: Lowestoft Road Runners
Race HQ: Ness Point, Lowestoft
Distance: Half Marathon
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: Runners follow a two-lap course, starting and finishing at the bottom of the Lowestoft sea wall.
Race: Saxon 5
When: Sunday, October 13
Organising club: Saxon Striders
Race HQ: Carlton Park Recreation Ground, IP17 1AT
Distance: 5 miles
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: Five miles race around Saxmundham.
Race: East Coast 10K
When: Sunday, October 13
Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners
Race HQ: St Georges Theatre, Trafalgar Road, NR30 2PG
Distance: 10K
Places: Registration yet to open
Description: Route takes runners through the fast and flat pavements and promenade of Yarmouth.
Race: Holt 10K
When: Sunday, October 20
Organising club: North Norfolk Beach Runners
Race HQ: Gresham School, Holt, NR25 6EA
Distance: 10K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: Fast, flat, scenic multi-terrain course.
Race: Thurlow 5 and 10 miles
When: Sunday, October 20
Organising club: Haverhill Running Club
Race HQ: Thurlow village hall (The Street, Gt Thurlow, Haverhill CB9 7LA
Distance: 5 and 10 miles
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: Multi-terrain races held around the pretty Stour Valley villages of Great Thurlow, Little Thurlow and Little Bradley.
Race: Chelmsford Marathon
When: Sunday, October 20
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Central Park, Chelmsford, Essex, CM2 0LU
Distance: Marathon
Places: £38 attached, £40 unattached. Sign up here
Description: Major event that takes you through the centre of Chelmsford out to the Essex countryside.
Race: Trowse 10K
When: Sunday, October 27
Organising club: City of Norwich Athletic Club
Race HQ: Norfolk Snowsports Club, NR14 8TW
Distance: 10K
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: Competitors run beside Whitlingham Broad before following a two-lap route along quiet roads through the heart of Trowse and close to Whitlingham Hall.
Race: Thurrock 10K
When: Sunday, October 27
Organising club: Independent
Race HQ: Belhus Park, RM15 4PA
Distance: 10K
Places: £15. Sign up here
Description: Runners go out and back twice from the Royal Hotel to Rainham Marshes.
NOVEMBER
Race: Scenic 7
When: Sunday, November 10
Organising club: Stowmarket Striders
Race HQ: Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre, IP14 1LH
Distance: 7 miles
Places: Registration yet to open. More information here
Description: The course starts at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre and heads out through Onehouse and Harleston then makes a three-mile loop back to Harleston before returning along the same route through Onehouse and back to the finish.
Race: Hadleigh 10/5
When: TBC
Organising club: Hadleigh Hares Athletics Club
Race HQ: Hadleigh United FC, IP7 5NG
Distance: 5 miles/10 miles
Places: Registration yet to open
Description: The races follow undulating country roads through Layham and Shelley and thanks to the support of sponsors there is some added bling! There will be a finisher medal for both races.
Race: Rag-it-Round Repps
When: Sunday, November 24
Organising club: Independent – Dune Runner
Race HQ: Bastwick Village Hall, NR29 5JP
Distance: 11K
Places: £18.50. Sign up here
Description: Scenic cross-country run through the village of Repps
DECEMBER
Race: Buxton 5K Fun Run
When: Sunday, December 8
Organising club: Norfolk Gazelles
Race HQ: TBC
Distance: 5K
Places: Registration yet to open
Description: Multi-terrain scenic course through Buxton countryside.
Race: Beccles Turkey Trot 10 mile
When: Sunday, December 8 (date to be confirmed)
Organising club: Waveney Valley AC
Race HQ: Sir John Leman School, NR34 9PG
Distance: 10 miles
Places: Registration yet to open
Description: The Turkey Trot is an undulating 10 mile road race visiting small villages on the edge of the Waveney Valley.
Race: Groggy Doggy
When: Thursday, December 26
Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club
Race HQ: Outney Common, Bungay, NR35 1DS
Distance: 4.2 miles/2.1 miles
Places: Registration yet to open
Description: Rural riverside setting, with plenty of mud. Fancy dress and dogs welcome.