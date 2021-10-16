What's in your stocking this year?

Christmas stockings are the exciting surprise on Christmas morning, but rather than being stuffed with cheap and cheerful novelties which will be quickly forgotten, let’s hope the man in red squeezes in some memorable treats.
Perhaps when you were a child your stocking had a small toy, a satsuma and, even though Father Christmas knew you didn't like them, a walnut.
Maybe it was a stocking packed full of sweets and novelties from stretchy small men, pencils and erasers to miniature games, dice, tiny packs of cards and whatever else Father Christmas could find to keep you quiet until everyone else in the house was awake.
Whatever your childhood memories of Christmas stockings, it's impossible not to love the excitement of Christmas morning and, whatever their age, everyone appreciates a lovely Christmas surprise.
So if you're planning to help out those busy elves with stocking filling ideas, but don't want to splash out on toys and novelties which won't last beyond breakfast, take a stroll around Norwich shops for plenty of longer-lasting presents - plus a sweet treat or two!
If his elves need a hand, there’s a huge selection of stocking-sized goodies in Norwich shops. And as part of our Christmas in the City campaign, sponsored by Chantry Place, we've gathered a few ideas - happy shopping Santa's little helpers!
Golden pudding bath bomb, £5.95, Lush at Chantry Place, Norwich
Sequin circular coin purse, £12, Accessorize, Chantry Place, Norwich
Christmas Comes to Norwich, by Kipper Williams book, £6.99, Castle Museum and Art Gallery, Norwich Castle, Norwich
Positivity flip chart, £10, Lisa Angel, Chantry Place, Norwich
AirTag helps you keep track of your stuff, from £29, Apple, Chantry Place, Norwich
Nourish Bee, trio collection, £15, Neal’s Yard, Lower Goat Lane, Norwich
An A-Z of Extraordinary Extinct Creatures, book by Jill Michelle Smith and Jennifer Watson, £7.99, from independent booksellers including Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, Timber Hill, Norwich.
Do It Yourself Space Kaleidoscope by Djeco Suitable for seven years plus, £11.95, Tickety-Boo, London Street, Norwich
Colourful art socks, £3.99 a pair, Castle Museum and Art Gallery, Norwich Castle, Norwich
Kopari pink souffle body mask, £32, Boots, Norwich
A5 Harry Potter diary, £9.99, from a range at Calendar Club, Chantry Place, Norwich
Gold Believe necklace, £22, Lisa Angel, Chantry Place, Norwich
Santa’s magic sleigh bath bomb, £7, Lush, Chantry Place, Norwich
Alphabet keyring, £7.50, Oliver Bonas, Chantry Place, Norwich
Peaky Blinders calendar, £9.99, from a range at Calendar Club, Chantry Place, Norwich
No 7 Elizabeth Scarlett travel brush collection, £20, Boots, Norwich
Titan stone cluster star and moon studs, £15, Oliver Bonas, Chantry Place, Norwich
Rejuvenating Frankincense collection, £60, Neal’s Yard, Lower Goat Lane, Norwich
Great British Bake Off family calendar, £9.99, from a range at Calendar Club, Chantry Place, Norwich
