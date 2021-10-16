News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press

What's in your stocking this year?

person

Jo Malone

Published: 9:30 AM October 16, 2021   
White Christmas stocking with gifts, sweets, snowflake on a wooden background. View from above.

What will be in your stocking this Christmas? Give Santa's elves a hand and shop for those little surprises in Norwich. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Christmas stockings are the exciting surprise on Christmas morning, but rather than being stuffed with cheap and cheerful novelties which will be quickly forgotten, let’s hope the man in red squeezes in some memorable treats.

Perhaps when you were a child your stocking had a small toy, a satsuma and, even though Father Christmas knew you didn't like them, a walnut.

Maybe it was a stocking packed full of sweets and novelties from stretchy small men, pencils and erasers to miniature games, dice, tiny packs of cards and whatever else Father Christmas could find to keep you quiet until everyone else in the house was awake.

Whatever your childhood memories of Christmas stockings, it's impossible not to love the excitement of Christmas morning and, whatever their age, everyone appreciates a lovely Christmas surprise.

So if you're planning to help out those busy elves with stocking filling ideas, but don't want to splash out on toys and novelties which won't last beyond breakfast, take a stroll around Norwich shops for plenty of longer-lasting presents - plus a sweet treat or two!

If his elves need a hand, there’s a huge selection of stocking-sized goodies in Norwich shops. And as part of our  Christmas in the City campaign, sponsored by Chantry Place, we've gathered a few ideas - happy shopping Santa's little helpers!

Golden pudding bath bomb from Lush at Chantry Place

Golden pudding bath bomb, £5.95, Lush at Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Lush

Sequin circular coin purse from Accessorize

Sequin circular coin purse, £12, Accessorize, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Accessorize

Christmas Comes to Norwich, by Kipper Williams book from Castle Museum and Art Gallery at Norwich Castle

Christmas Comes to Norwich, by Kipper Williams book, £6.99, Castle Museum and Art Gallery, Norwich Castle, Norwich - Credit: Norwich Castle

Positivity flip chart from Lisa Angel

Positivity flip chart, £10, Lisa Angel, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Lisa Angel

AirTag on a leather loop from Apple

AirTag helps you keep track of your stuff, from £29, Apple, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Apple

Trio collection of Nourish Bee products in blue packaging from Neal’s Yard

Nourish Bee, trio collection, £15, Neal’s Yard, Lower Goat Lane, Norwich - Credit: Neal's Yard

An A-Z of Extraordinary Extinct Creatures, book by Jill Michelle Smith and Jennifer Watson

An A-Z of Extraordinary Extinct Creatures, book by Jill Michelle Smith and Jennifer Watson, £7.99, from independent booksellers including Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, Timber Hill, Norwich. - Credit: Jill Michelle Smith and Jennifer Watson

Children's telescope and accessories from Tickety-Boo

Do It Yourself Space Kaleidoscope by Djeco Suitable for seven years plus, £11.95, Tickety-Boo, London Street, Norwich - Credit: Djeco


Basket of colourful art theme socks from Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery

Colourful art socks, £3.99 a pair, Castle Museum and Art Gallery, Norwich Castle, Norwich - Credit: Norwich Castle

Pink and white jar of Kopari pink souffle body mask from Boots

Kopari pink souffle body mask, £32, Boots, Norwich - Credit: Boots

A5 Harry Potter diary from Calendar Club

A5 Harry Potter diary, £9.99, from a range at Calendar Club, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Calendar Club

Gold necklace with Believe in letters from Lisa Angel

Gold Believe necklace, £22, Lisa Angel, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Lisa Angel

Tellow Santa’s magic sleigh with characters in sleigh bath bomb from Lush,

Santa’s magic sleigh bath bomb, £7, Lush, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Lush

Animal print alphabet letter keyring from Oliver Bonas

Alphabet keyring, £7.50, Oliver Bonas, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Oliver Bonas

Peaky Blinders calendar from Calendar Club

Peaky Blinders calendar, £9.99, from a range at Calendar Club, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Calendar Club

No 7 Elizabeth Scarlett travel brush collection with pink travel case decorated with flamingoes

No 7 Elizabeth Scarlett travel brush collection, £20, Boots, Norwich - Credit: Boots

Titan stone cluster star and moon studs from Oliver Bonas

Titan stone cluster star and moon studs, £15, Oliver Bonas, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Oliver Bonas

Collection of Rejuvenating Frankincense in cardboard packaging, from Neal’s Yard, Lower Goat Lane

Rejuvenating Frankincense collection, £60, Neal’s Yard, Lower Goat Lane, Norwich - Credit: Neal's Yard

Great British Bake Off family calendar from Calendar Club

Great British Bake Off family calendar, £9.99, from a range at Calendar Club, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Calendar Club


