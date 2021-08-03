King's Lynn & West Norfolk Local Plan Review Pre-Submission Document

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10978972

Statement of Representations Procedure

The Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk proposes to submit the King's Lynn & West Norfolk Local Plan Review document to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government for independent examination, in accordance with Regulation 19 of the Town and Country Planning (Local Planning) (England) Regulations 2012.

Before submitting the document, the council is required to publish the document and invite people to make representations on its 'soundness'.

The Local Plan Review document allocates land to deliver the development requirements of the borough, such as housing, employment, recreation, green spaces, community and leisure uses. It also includes development management policies which apply across the borough and these will be used when determining planning applications.

The representation period runs from Monday 2 August 2021 to 5pm on Monday 27 September 2021.

Representations should be sent:

By post: Environment & Planning, Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk, King's Court, Chapel Street, King's Lynn, Norfolk, PE30 1EX

Via the website: https://www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/info/20079/planning_policy_and_local_plan/902/local_plan_review_2016_to_2036



By email: lpr@west-norfolk.gov.uk

The Local Plan Review Pre-Submission document and other proposed submission documents are available for inspection online on the council's website: https://www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/info/20079/planning_policy_and_local_plan/902/local_plan_review_2016_to_2036, at the Borough Council offices, King's Court, Chapel Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1EX and at libraries at London Road, King's Lynn; Gaywood; Hunstanton; Dersingham; Downham Market; and Wisbech.