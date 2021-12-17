Greater Norwich Local Plan Notice of Commencement of Examination Hearings (Regulation 24)

Public Notices

This notice confirms the commencement of the Examination Hearings for the Greater Norwich Local Plan 2018 – 2038. This is compliant with Regulation 24 of the Town and County Planning (Local Planning) (England) Regulations 2012 (as amended). Inspectors Mike Worden BA (Hons) Dip TP MRTPI and Thomas Hatfield BA (Hons) MA MRTPI have been appointed to hold an independent examination of the Greater Norwich Local Plan. Broadland District Council, Norwich City Council and South Norfolk Council, working together as the Greater Norwich Development Partnership (GNDP), hereby give notice that the Examination Hearings will be held as below.

Date and time of hearings The hearing sessions will commence at 09.30 on Tuesday 1 February 2022.

The hearings will be held as virtual sessions on MS Teams. Arrangements will be in place for people to observe the hearing sessions by livestream through a link on the Greater Norwich Local Plan examination website. Subject to further national and/or local guidance, later hearings may be held in person, however, with audio recordings available on the Greater Norwich Local Plan examination website. In this case, the venue will be: The King’s Centre }63-75 King Street Norwich NR1 1PH Telephone: 01603 285260 Website: www.kings-centre.com Participation at the venue will be subject to national and/or local pandemic guidance that is in force at the time relating to safe attendance.

In accordance with Regulation 35(b), the entire suite of documents is available to view on the Greater Norwich Local Plan website: www.gnlp.org.uk. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, amendments to the Local Planning Regulations have been made in law. This means hard copies of the documents will not be available for public viewing at any premises at the current time..

Details of the examination, including the programme for the hearing sessions, are available on the Greater Norwich Local Plan website: www.gnlp.org.uk. The appointed independent Programme Officer, Mrs Annette Feeney, can be contacted at: Email: annette.feeney2@norfolk.gov.uk Telephone: 07775 771026. Postal Address: Mrs. Annette Feeney, Programme Officer, c/o Greater Norwich Local Plan Team, County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich NR1 2DH Date of notice: 15 December 2021