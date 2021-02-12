News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Pips Skips Ltd
Notice ID: 10882604

JAMES HYDE trading as Pips Skips Ltd of Unit 7, Frans Green Ind Est, Sandy Lane, East Tuddenham, Dereham NR20 3JG is applying to change an existing licence as follows:
To keep an extra 0 goods vehicles and 3 trailers at the operating centre at Unit 7, Frans Green Ind Est, Sandy Lane, East Tuddenham, Dereham NR20 3JG
To add an operating centre to keep 3 goods vehicles and 1 trailer at Unit 1, Quarry Park, Frans Green Ind Est, Sandy Lane, East Tuddenham, Dereham NR20 3JG.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office

