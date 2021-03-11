NORWICH CITY COUNCIL COUNCIL TAX

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10894804

LOCAL GOVERNMENT FINANCE ACT 1992: SECTION 30

Notice is hereby given that, at its meeting on 23 February 2021, Norwich City Council, in accordance with Section 30 of the Local Government Finance Act, 1992, set the following as the amounts of Council Tax for the financial year commencing on 1 April 2021 for each of the categories of dwellings shown below: -

Valuation Bands

# A B C D E F G H Norwich City Council £183.16 £213.69 £244.21 £274.74 £335.79 £396.85 £457.90 £549.48 Norfolk County Council £880.98 £1027.81 £1,174.64 £1,321.47 £1,615.13 £1908.79 £2,202.45 £2,642.94 Adult Social Care £100.98 £117.81 £134.64 £151.47 £185.13 £218.79 £252.45 £302.94 Norfolk Police Authority £185.34 £216.23 £247.12 £278.01 £339.79 £401.57 £463.35 £556.02 TOTAL COUNCIL TAX £1,350.46 £1,575.54 £1,800.61 £2,025.69 £2,475.84 £2,926.00 £3,376.15 £4,051.38

10 March 2021

Annabel Scholes

Norwich City Council, Interim Corporate Finance Business Partner, City Hall, St Peter’s Street, Norwich NR2 1NH