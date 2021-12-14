APPLICATION FOR HORNSEA THREE GEOTECHNICAL SURVEY (2022)
MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009
Notice is hereby given that Ms Rosalyn Jones, ORSTED HORNSEA THREE, 5 HOWICK PLACE, LONDON, SW1P 1WG has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake geotechnical investigations to support the design and installation of Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and geotechnical investigations to support design and installation of the inter-array cables.
Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/checkmarine-licence-registe r. Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by: - Visiting the MMO public register at https:// marinelicensing. marinemanagement.org.uk/ mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_ PUBLIC_REGISTER/ search?area=3 and accessing the `Public Representation? section of case reference MLA/2021/00480; However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:
- By email to marine.consents@ marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively
- By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH In all cases, correspondence must: - Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice (15th of December 2021); - Quote the case reference; and - include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent. The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.