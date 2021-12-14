News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public Notices

APPLICATION FOR HORNSEA THREE GEOTECHNICAL SURVEY (2022)

Ms Rosalyn Jones, ORSTED HORNSEA THREE
Notice ID: 11066574

MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009

APPLICATION FOR HORNSEA THREE GEOTECHNICAL SURVEY (2022)

Notice is hereby given that Ms Rosalyn Jones, ORSTED HORNSEA THREE, 5 HOWICK PLACE, LONDON, SW1P 1WG has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake geotechnical investigations to support the design and installation of Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and geotechnical investigations to support design and installation of the inter-array cables.

Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/checkmarine-licence-registe r. Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by: - Visiting the MMO public register at https:// marinelicensing. marinemanagement.org.uk/ mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_ PUBLIC_REGISTER/ search?area=3 and accessing the `Public Representation? section of case reference MLA/2021/00480; However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:

- By email to marine.consents@ marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively

- By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH In all cases, correspondence must: - Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice (15th of December 2021); - Quote the case reference; and - include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent. The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.

Most Read

Acle A47 roundabout closed following police incident

Norfolk Live News

Man found dead in the road on A47

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Police car catches fire a11 norfolk attleborough

Norfolk Live News

Police car blaze closes A11

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Acle A47 roundabout closed following police incident

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 closed for seven hours following police incident

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Shane Vertigan, wh became known as the 'singing traffic warden' around Fakenham. Picture: Graham Cor

An outwardly decent member of society with a dark, disturbing past

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon