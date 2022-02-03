News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Premises Licence - New Application

McCarthy & Stone Ltd
Notice ID: 11093873

Name of Applicant: by McCarthy & Stone Ltd

Name of Premises: Foundry Place (Retirement Living),

Postal Address of Premises: Off Gosford Road, Beccles, Suffolk NR34 9QP

Licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk. Proposed Licensable Activities:

The sale of alcohol, by retail, on the premises, for homeowners and their invited guests ONLY Monday to Sunday 1100 hours to 2300 hours and New Year’s Eve 1100 hours to 0100 hours. 

During the current Covid-19 period while the council offices are closed to the public, the full application can be viewed by emailing: Licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk. Representations must be made in writing by 1 March 2022 to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at this address, Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, NR33 0EQ, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000

