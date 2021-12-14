Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11066554

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at: Land East of Shelfanger Road, Diss Take notice that application is being made by: M Scott Properties Ltd For planning permission to: Outline Application for the erection of up to 179 dwellings, 0.64ha of land for the future extension of Diss Cemetery, a new road linking Shelfanger Road and Heywood Road/Burston Road, public open space and associated infrastructure and landscaping, with all matters reserved except access.

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: South Norfolk Council Any Owner or Tenant of the Land who wishes to make representation about this planning application should write to the Local Planning Authority at: Planning Department, South Norfolk Council, South Norfolk House, Cygnet Court, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE within 21 days of the publication of this notice.