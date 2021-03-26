The M&H Staff Pension Plan NOTICE UNDER SECTION 27 OF THE TRUSTEE ACT 1925

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10903072

In accordance with section 27 of the Trustee Act 1925, notice is hereby given that the M&H Staff Pension Plan (the “Plan”) commenced winding up on 19 March 2021.

The Trustee of the Plan wishes to contact any person who believes that he may be entitled to benefits from the Plan and who has not already received written correspondence from the Trustee in relation to the winding up of the Plan.

The Trustee requests that any such member, other beneficiary, creditor or anyone else having any claim against, or claiming to be beneficially interested in, any assets of the Plan send written details of his or her claim to the Trustee on or before two months after the date of publication of this notice at the following postal or email address: Chris McGann Secretary to the Trustee of the Plan chris.mcgann@xpsgroup.com, Albion, Fishpond Road, Wokingham, Berkshire, RG41 2QE

Claimants should include their full name, address, date of birth, national insurance number, and details of the employer and period of employment to which their claim relates. Two months after the date of publication of this notice the Trustee will complete the winding up of the Plan with regard only to the claims and interests of which it has had notice on or before that date.

The Trustee shall not be liable to anyone of whose claim it has not had notice before that date.