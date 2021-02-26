Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10888132

Fountain Food Machinery LTD of White Barn Farm, Silt Road, Nordelph, Downham Market PE38 0BW is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at the operating centre at White Barn Farm, Silt Road, Nordelph, Downham Market PE38 0BW.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.