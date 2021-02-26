News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Fountain Food Machinery LTD
Notice ID: 10888132

Fountain Food Machinery LTD of White Barn Farm, Silt Road, Nordelph, Downham Market PE38 0BW is applying to change an existing licence as follows:
To keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at the operating centre at White Barn Farm, Silt Road, Nordelph, Downham Market PE38 0BW.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Hunstanton

Police fine 39 second-homers and day-trippers in resort crackdown

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
The National Police Air Service aircraft in the sky above Hethersett and Little Melton on February 25, 2021.

Norfolk Police

Drama as police plane circles villages for missing person

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
A plan has been submitted to South Norfolk District Council, requesting to remove the requirement that affordable homes be provided as part of a new development in Spooner Row, south of Wymondham.

Planning and Development

Builder wants zero affordable homes in development – after promising 13

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A property in Suffolk where work was not completed by Wesley Theobald.

Norfolk County Council

Rogue trader jailed after taking thousands of pounds from customers

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon