Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009 Application for deployment of LIDAR Buoys

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10887769

Notice is hereby given that Equinor New Energy Ltd, One Kingdom Street, London W2 6BD, has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine license to undertake deployment of LIDAR buoys for measurements of wind profile data in connection with Equinor's proposed extension of the Dudgeon offshore wind farm and Sheringham Shoal offshore windfarm.

Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed online in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by:

Visiting the MMO public register at https://marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC_REGISTER/search?area-3 and accessing the 'Public Representation' section of case reference MLA/2020/00582

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:

By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk or alternatively

By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

In all cases, correspondence must:

Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice published on 4th March 2021 ;

; Quote the case reference; and

Include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent.

The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.



