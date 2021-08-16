Public Notices

Notice ID: 10985682

SECTION 153 OF THE PLANNING ACT 2008 REGULATION 6 OF THE INFRASTRUCTURE PLANNING (CHANGES TO, AND REVOCATION OF, DEVELOPMENT CONSENT ORDERS) REGULATIONS 2011 NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO MAKE A NON‐MATERIAL CHANGE TO THE FOLLOWING DEVELOPMENT CONSENT ORDER: The East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm Order 2017 (as amended) (S1 2017/826, 2018/843, 2019/997 and 2021/471) (2017 Order (as amended))

1. An application has been made by East Anglia THREE Limited (EATL) to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to make a non‐material change to the 2017 Order (as amended) (Application). The contact details of the Applicant are: EAST ANGLIA THREE LIMITED, 3rd Floor, 1 Tudor Street, London EC4Y 0AH and Eastangliathree@scottishpower.com.

2. The East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm Order 2017 (2017 Order) granted consent on 7 August 2017 for the development of an offshore windfarm with a gross output of 1,200 Megawatts (MW) (1.2. Gigawatts (GW)), located 69 km off the coast of Suffolk. The 2017 Order consented up to 172 wind turbines and associated infrastructure. The East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm (Correction) Order 2018 was subsequently granted on 12 July 2018 to correct certain errors in the 2017 Order. EATL submitted an application for a non-material change in 2019 to amend the maximum generating capacity of the East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm from 1,200 MW to 1,400 MW. The resultant East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm (Amendment) Order 2019 was made on 6 June 2019. EATL submitted a further application for a non-material change in July 2020 in which amendments to the parameters of the Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) were sought including to reduce the number of WTGs; increase rotor and blade tip height; and reduce the number of offshore substations. The resultant East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm (Amendment) Order 2021 was made on 15 April 2021.

3. The Application seeks to make a non‐material change relating to the parameters of the WTGs and the gross electrical output capacity. The changes in the parameters subject to the Application are:

∙ The removal of the stated gross electrical output capacity;

∙ An increase in the maximum tip height of the WTGs from 262 m to 282 m (relative to Lowest Astronomic Tide (LAT));

∙ An increase in the maximum rotor diameter of the WTGs from 230 m to 250 m; and

∙ A reduction in the maximum number of WTGs from 121 to 100.

4. The Application documents can be accessed electronically at the following websites:

∙ The National Infrastructure Planning Portal (under East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm, Documents, Documents Published By Stage “Decided”, Non-Material Change, NMC 3): https://infrastructure. planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/eastern/east-anglia-three-offshore-wind-farm/?ipcsection=docs

∙ The ScottishPower Renewables’ website (under East Anglia, Projects, East Anglia THREE, Non-Material Change Two): www.scottishpowerrenewables.com/EA3-NMC3

5. Any enquiries on the documents can be sent to the Applicant by emailing the Stakeholder Team on Eastangliathree@ scottishpower.com or by calling 07738 063 259 or 07928 655 088. A limited number of paper copies are available, by special request, from the Applicant. A paper copy can be requested from the Applicant by emailing Eastangliathree@ scottishpower.com but will be subject to a maximum charge of £500 for each copy.

6. The latest date that these documents will be available for inspection is 11.59pm, 22nd October 2021.

7. As a result of COVID‐19, it is preferable for any representation about the application to be sent by email to the Planning Inspectorate at EastAngliaThree@planninginspectorate.gov.uk. Alternatively, in writing to: National Infrastructure Planning, The Planning Inspectorate, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square Temple Quay Bristol BS1 6PN. Please quote reference “East Anglia THREE (EN010056)” on any correspondence. If you have difficulty in submitting a representation by email, please contact EastAngliaThree@planninginspectorate.gov.uk or 0303 444 5000 and a member of the Planning Inspectorate’s case team will be able to assist.

8. Please note that any representations received by the Planning Inspectorate in response to the consultation will be handled in compliance with the United Kingdom’s General Data Protection Regulation and published on the relevant page of the Planning Inspectorate’s Infrastructure Planning Portal (https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov. uk/projects/eastern/east-anglia-three-offshore-wind-farm/) with all personal information removed.

9. The deadline for the receipt of representations in relation to the Application is 11.59pm, 22nd October 2021.

East Anglia THREE Limited







