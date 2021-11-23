News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

DUNNELLA LIMITED
Notice ID: 11011887

DUNNELLA LIMITED of 21D Alston Road, Hellesdon Park Road, Norwich NR6 5DS is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers at 22 Meteor Close, Norwich NR6 6HG

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office

Most Read

Pakefield Beach in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Man sexually assaulted on Lowestoft beach

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Defra has urged poultry keepers to guard against the winter bird flu threat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bird flu outbreak confirmed in north Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Dashcam footage of a car dangerously overtaking on Acle Straight.

Video

Watch: Dashcam footage shows close shave on Acle Straight

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Tesco Extra in Sprowston

Christmas

Tesco to open 24 hours as supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon