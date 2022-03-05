Pension Scheme Notice Bank of America Pension Plan for UK Sterling Paid Employees (Military Banking Operations) (“the Plan”)

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11109581

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 27 of the TrusteeAct 1925 (as amended) that the Plan commenced wind up on24 February 2022, and that any person (whether member, creditor or other) having a claim against or claiming to be beneficially interested in the Plan (whether as a member, widow, widower or another dependant of a member or otherwise) is required to submit details in writing of their claim or interest.

In advance of completing the winding up the Plan, the Trustee will ensure the Plan benefits with an insurance company. the trustee wishes to ensure that its records include all members and beneficiaries so that the correct benefits are insured. If the Trustee does not hear from you it will proceed with the winding up of the plan, having regard only to the claims and interests of which it has received notice. The Trustee shall not be liable to any person of whose claims and demands it has not had notice.

If you think you are entitled to benefits under the Plan but you have not been contacted by the Plan Trustee within the last two years, and you do not have a pension already in payment from the Plan, please contact us using the address listed below, by no later than4 May 2022. You should include details of your full name, your current address, National Insurance number, a note of any benefits to which you think you may be entitled and copies of any evidence that you can provide to confirm your entitlement.

However, if you have been contacted by the Trustee or have received correspondence from the Trustee in the last two years, or you are currently in receipt of a pension from the Plan, there is no need to respond to this notice.

Any claims should be made in writing to the address shown below by no later than 4 May 2022.

Address for correspondence: Bank of America Pension Plan for UK Sterling Paid Employees (Military Banking Operations) c/o Mr D Shaboe Capita Pension Solutions 65 Gresham Street London, EC2V 7NQ Email: David.Shaboe@capita.com The Law Debenture Pension Trust Corporation plc, Trustee of the Bank of America Pension Plan for UK Sterling Paid Employees (Military Banking Operations) 28 February 2022