ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTENTION NOT TO PREPARE AN ENVIRONMENTAL STATEMENT

Published: 12:00 AM August 4, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

UPPER WENSUM RESTORATION PROJECT: WORKS PHASE 3 – HELHOUGHTON ROAD BRIDGE – CONFLUENCE RIVER TAT

(REGULATION 5 OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT (LAND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENT WORKS) REGULATIONS 1999 AS AMENDED BY SI 2005/1399, SI 2006/618 AND SI 2017/585

UPPER WENSUM RESTORATION PROJECT: WORKS PHASE 3 – HELHOUGHTON ROAD BRIDGE – CONFLUENCE RIVER TAT

The Norfolk Rivers Internal Drainage Board (NRIDB) gives notice that it proposes to carry out improvement works to the River Wensum (SSSI/SAC) near Helhoughton between the road bridge crossing to the east of Helhoughton (TF 87258 26792) and the confluence of the River Tat (TF 87573 328015), a distance of approximately 1.7 kilometres. The proposed improvement works will involve in-channel and riparian restoration measures.

The NRIDB considers that the improvement works are not likely to have significant effects on the environment and does not intend to prepare an environmental statement in respect of them. However, a non-statutory Environmental Action Plan report has been produced to document the potential environmental impacts of the scheme and any associated mitigation measures. An electronic copy of the report is available on request from the address below, or can be viewed at the same address.

You may also want to watch:

Any person wishing to make representations in relation to the likely environmental effects of the proposed improvement works should do so, in writing, to the address specified below, within 30 days of the date of publication of this notice.

Norfolk Rivers Internal Drainage Board, Kettlewell House, Austin Fields Industrial Estate, King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1PH Date: 2nd August 2018

Tel: 01553 819600 Email: info@wlma.org.uk