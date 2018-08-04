News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Public Notices

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTENTION NOT TO PREPARE AN ENVIRONMENTAL STATEMENT

Published: 12:00 AM August 4, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

UPPER WENSUM RESTORATION PROJECT: WORKS PHASE 3 – HELHOUGHTON ROAD BRIDGE – CONFLUENCE RIVER TAT

(REGULATION 5 OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT (LAND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENT WORKS) REGULATIONS 1999 AS AMENDED BY SI 2005/1399, SI 2006/618 AND SI 2017/585

UPPER WENSUM RESTORATION PROJECT: WORKS PHASE 3 – HELHOUGHTON ROAD BRIDGE – CONFLUENCE RIVER TAT

The Norfolk Rivers Internal Drainage Board (NRIDB) gives notice that it proposes to carry out improvement works to the River Wensum (SSSI/SAC) near Helhoughton between the road bridge crossing to the east of Helhoughton (TF 87258 26792) and the confluence of the River Tat (TF 87573 328015), a distance of approximately 1.7 kilometres. The proposed improvement works will involve in-channel and riparian restoration measures.

The NRIDB considers that the improvement works are not likely to have significant effects on the environment and does not intend to prepare an environmental statement in respect of them. However, a non-statutory Environmental Action Plan report has been produced to document the potential environmental impacts of the scheme and any associated mitigation measures. An electronic copy of the report is available on request from the address below, or can be viewed at the same address.

You may also want to watch:

Any person wishing to make representations in relation to the likely environmental effects of the proposed improvement works should do so, in writing, to the address specified below, within 30 days of the date of publication of this notice.

Norfolk Rivers Internal Drainage Board, Kettlewell House, Austin Fields Industrial Estate, King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1PH Date: 2nd August 2018

Most Read

  1. 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  2. 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  3. 3 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
  1. 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
  2. 5 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
  3. 6 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
  4. 7 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
  5. 8 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
  6. 9 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
  7. 10 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan

Tel: 01553 819600 Email: info@wlma.org.uk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Woman with pink hair at kill the bill protest in Norwich

Video

War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Kill the Bill King's Lynn

'Who's this Bill bloke?' - Tiny turnout for town protest

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus