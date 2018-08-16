News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Advertisement of New Premises Licences

Published: 11:00 AM August 16, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
Public Notices

Public Notices - Credit: Archant

MRS ALISON MATTHEWS Is seeking a new premises licence for Rocky Bottoms, Cromer Road, West Runton, Norfolk, NR27 9QA For the sale by retail of alcohol on and off the premises from Monday to Sunday 10.00 until 20.30

If you wish to object to this application written representation with full contact details should be made to the licensing Authority below: Licensing Section, North Norfolk District Council, Council Offices, Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk, NR27 9EN. Representations should be made by 05/09/2018 (28 days starting day after the day on which the application was given to the authority by the applicant) This application may be viewed during office hours at the above offices. N.B It is an offence, liable on conviction to a fine up to level 5 on the standard scale (£5,000), under Section 158 of the Licensing Act 2003 to make a false statement in or in connection with this application.

