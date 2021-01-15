Public Notices

Notice ID: 10863242

MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009 APPLICATION FOR ICENI/ MERCATOR SUBSEA CABLE SYSTEMS

Notice is hereby given that 11 British Telecommunications PLC, BT Centre, 81 Newgate Street, London, EC1A 7AJ has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake subsea telecommunication cable installation.

Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by: - Visiting the MMO public register at https://marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC_REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the 'Public Representation' section of case reference MLA/2020/00446;

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats: By email to marine.consents@ marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively by letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

In all cases, correspondence must:

- Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice (1);

- Quote the case reference; and

- include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent.

The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.



