Search

Advanced search
Opinion

Jamie Brown of Archant Local Impact: Get display advertising to work for your business

PUBLISHED: 10:54 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:06 20 November 2018

Jamie Brown says display advertising can be a key part of your marketing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jamie Brown says display advertising can be a key part of your marketing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

What is display advertising and how can you make it work for your business? Jamie Brown of Archant Local Impact explains.

Even if you don’t realise it, you have come across display advertising.

You have seen it on web pages, in newspapers and in magazines.

It’s everywhere, once you start to look, and there are plenty of companies out there who are already doing it well. So how do you get display advertising to work for your business?

Let’s begin by asking ‘Just what is display advertising meant to do?’

Display is an often misunderstood ad format: it has changed significantly, even in the last 10 years and has gone from being the jack-of-all-trades to being a powerful but more specialised tool. Let me explain…

We are in a time when you can show your display ads to a pretty specific audience… big circulation figures and high viewer figures aren’t the be-all-and-end-all-now.

Modern marketing techniques allow display to be targeted, by context, geography and data to entirely relevant audiences.

The content of display ads is also changing – remember display is being shown (in the main) to people who aren’t researching, comparing or buying yet.

A modern display audience is relevant but mainly passive, so hammering them with an offer or loads of product detail is unlikely to be effective. Modern display needs to clearly tell the passive audience: ‘We are awesome at that thing you love… our name is x, remember us.’

So the long and short of it is that modern display’s greatest strength is building awareness in a target market… and this is what your display is meant to do.

With that in mind, your business needs to use its display advertising to deliver interesting, engaging and (importantly) memorable content.

At Local Impact we have been doing this for our readers for more than 165 years – we get display.

We can also help you measure just how effective your display is and show you how your brand strength is driving your sales. We really are display advertising black belts.

Get in touch now and get the benefit of all our brightest sparks.

Find out more at www.archantlocalimpact.co.uk

Most Read

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Terminally-ill man who was told he was fit to work backs campaign for easier access to benefits

Motor neurone disease sufferer Martin Burnell, 59, from Lowestoft, was assessed as being fit to work despite being told by his consultant that he would never work again. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rural road closed by ‘rather large tree’ tangled in power cables

North Norfolk police tweeted to say that a road in Honing was closed so an overhanging tree could be dealt with. Picture: North Norfolk police

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Ladies retailer Bonmarche sees profits nose-dive by 48% as Christmas approaches

Bonmarche. Front of shop on the Market Place in Great Yarmouth town centre. Picture: James Bass

Norwich Waterstones invites shoppers to buy Christmas books for children in care

The Christmas Giving Tree at Norwich Waterstones. Photo: Norwich Waterstones

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast