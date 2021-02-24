Probe closed into attempted robbery near Norwich park

Published: 10:24 AM February 24, 2021 Updated: 10:38 AM February 24, 2021

North Park Avenue when a man was approached by two unknown men on December 30 last year before being hit multiple times and asked for money - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Police have closed an investigation into an attempted robbery where a man was attacked near a Norwich park.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along North Park Avenue when he was approached by two unknown men who hit him multiple times before demanding money.

The suspects then ran off after a member of the public intervened.

The victim suffered bruising around his eye as a result of the assault.

Police launched an appeal for information following the attempted robbery which happened at about 6.40pm on December 30 last year.

But a spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "This investigation has been closed, as all available enquiries have been exhausted.

"We would encourage anyone who feels they have new information related to the investigation to come forward in the usual way, by calling Norfolk police on 101."

As previously reported, the passer-by who intervened said it was a "just a split second thing" to decide to act and help the victim.



