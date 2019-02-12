Video

Shoppers surprised by flashmob in city centre

Dancers gather outside the forum for Norwich Rising, which is part of the international campaign One Billion Rising. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Shoppers in Norwich were surprised by a flashmob dance outside the Forum.

The mob is part of a group called Norwich Rising, which is part of the global One Million Rising campaign.

The campaign aims to raise awareness for victims who have suffered from harassment and violence, while also raising money for domestic abuse charity Leeway.

For the seventh year in a row the festival used dance, music and poetry to attract spectators around the city centre.

Norwich Rising was joined by Sewell Park Academy who showed its support for the movement.

The school’s talent show winner, Ellie Elvin, sang at the show.

The year eight pupil said: “This makes me happy as I want to raise awareness for violence against women and girls.

“If singing is my talent, I want to use it for something important like this.”

Organiser Michelle Savage was delighted with how the day went.

She said: “It gave survivors of domestic abuse an opportunity to reclaim their bodies, to dance their hearts out in the heart of Norwich.”