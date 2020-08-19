Search

Advanced search

Video

Gran gets first ever points after online speeding course fails THREE times

PUBLISHED: 10:37 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 19 August 2020

Marilyn Carrick, 75, of Hevingham, had three attempts at the speed awareness course, but due to technical difficulties with the Zoom meeting, was unable to complete her course on time.

Marilyn Carrick, 75, of Hevingham, had three attempts at the speed awareness course, but due to technical difficulties with the Zoom meeting, was unable to complete her course on time.

Archant

A grandmother has had to accept her first ever speeding points after three attempts to complete a speed awareness course on Zoom failed.

Marilyn Carrick, 75, from Hevingham, was caught driving 35mph in a 30mph zone by a fixed speed camera on Drayton High Road, Taverham, on March 3.

Mrs Carrick, who has never committed any motoring offences in her driving career of over 50 years, received the Norfolk Police speeding notice on March 25 - two days after the coronavirus lockdown started.

After choosing a speed awareness course, to avoid having to take three points on her licence and pay a £100 fine, she attempted her first session run by the police and Norfolk County Council via the online video platform Zoom on June 22.

This could not happen because she was not admitted onto the course.

Her second attempt on July 13 was unsuccessful because the course administrator could hear her but could not see her on the camera. After being advised to take part in a third course on August 3, the same problem occurred.

Mrs Carrick said she was offered a fourth Zoom speed awareness course on August 14 but took the three points on her licence and paid the £100 fine because the deadline for completing the session would have expired by then.

She said: “I feel bad about it. I tried three times to do the course but it didn’t work and I’m being penalised because the time has run out to do it. It is done and dusted. I am not denying I broke the speed limit. I didn’t want three points on my licence.”

MORE: Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

She felt it was unfair that people who did not have access to the internet or a computer, including the elderly, would be forced to take points and a pay a fine if they were caught speeding.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, all class-based speed awareness courses were suspended in March and instead replaced by online/virtual courses via Zoom. Unfortunately in this case, the driver was not able to access the course through Zoom, despite a number of attempts and as a result would not be able to complete the course within the set timescale.”

They added that since lockdown 7,560 people had completed these types of courses in Norfolk.

A council spokesperson said: “We were sorry to hear that a client was unable to complete the speed awareness course within the time frame. We would like to reassure people that this is very rare for a course to repeatedly fail due to IT issues.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pizza Express reveals the 73 restaurants that will close

Pizza Express in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Prince Charles moving farming focus to Norfolk

Prince Charles pictured with his eldest son Prince William (right) at Home Farm, Gloucestershire. Clarence House has confirmed the prince will not be renewing his lease on the land and will concentrate on farming in Norfolk Picture: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Station cafe reopens on popular walking trail

The Reepham Station Cafe has reopened. Pictured is George Wright, who is running the cafe with Lily Wade. Picture: Reepham Station Cafe

UK’s most endangered bat species discovered in south Norfolk village

Red listed endangered bat species the Barbastelle. Photo: John Black

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

New £325 a night suite opens in coaching inn – with £8,000 bath tub

Iain Wilson, pictured at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gran gets first ever points after online speeding course fails THREE times

Marilyn Carrick, 75, of Hevingham, had three attempts at the speed awareness course, but due to technical difficulties with the Zoom meeting, was unable to complete her course on time.

Farmers highlight how they hope to meet ‘net zero’ climate target

Fenland farmer Tom Clarke is one of 26 national case studies in an NFU publication named

Lowestoft ‘open for business’ say councils as Third Crossing work to progress

Visualisations of the Lake Lothing Third Crossing in Lowestoft. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Time capsule buried in wall as YMCA community hub project reaches halfway point

Sisters Amelie and Cora Bailey, nine and five, and YMCA chief executive officer, with the time capsule which was buried in the YMCA community hub, which will be in the old Jubilee Hall on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: YMCA Norfolk