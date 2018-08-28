Groups and charities boosted by amazing fundraising efforts

Numerous groups and charities have benefited from the amazing voluntary efforts of a popular duo and their friends.

More than £10,000 has been donated to charities across Waveney and Great Yarmouth following further work by Pakefield fundraisers Zoiyar Cole and Janet Ellis and friends.

Earlier this month Mrs Cole and Mrs Ellis visited the Louise Hamilton Centre, on the James Paget University Hospital site in Gorleston, to hand over cheques totalling £10,460 to charities and groups – which included the Centre, the Royal British Legion, the Sandra Chapman Centre, Marie Curie and Palliative Care East.

The charities benefited from between £500 and £3,700 each.

Since the Paul Cole Cancer Fund was set up in memory of Zoiyar’s son, many groups, organisations and individuals have benefited from their remarkable voluntary work.

And it means that with more than £12,000 having been raised throughout this year, it takes the total raised for by Mrs Cole and Mrs Ellis since they first started raising funds in 2000 to an amazing £341,697.

The money is raised through a variety of activities each year including the sale of knitted Easter chicks, knitted hedgehogs and knitted poppies and a Christmas coffee morning, as well as donations from businesses.

Mrs Cole said: “We couldn’t do this without the support of local people and I’d like to thank everyone who has made a donation – including those who have donated wool.

“I’d also like to particularly thank June Honeywood and Brenda Lincoln who have both helped knit hundreds of items for us to sell, with June knitting over 3,000 poppies.”

Mrs Cole said that from the 3,250 poppies that were knitted as part of this year’s Poppy Appeal and distributed to be sold in 26 outlets across Waveney, a total of £3,658 was subsequently raised for the Royal British Legion.

Helen Rowe, Palliative Care East administrator at The Louise Hamilton Centre, said: “We are really grateful for this donation and all the work that has gone into the fundraising again this year.

“The money goes to support a range of projects across the different charities and makes a real difference to those using our services.

“Thank you to Zoiyar, Janet, Brenda and June, and all those who support their work, for this generous gift.”

Mrs Cole is now working on her next special challenge – to knit, crochet and create Easter chicks and baskets for an Easter treat.

However she is appealing for help with donations of yellow wool. If you can help, please call Mrs Cole on 01502 513573.