Road to shut for zebra crossing works

PUBLISHED: 07:21 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:21 19 October 2020

Part of Happisburgh Road in North Walsham will close for works on a zebra crossing. Picture: Google StreetView

Archant

Works on a zebra crossing in north Norfolk will mean the part-closure of a road for two days.

Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and contractors will carry out the work to the crossing on Happisburgh Road, North Walsham.

The works will take place on Monday, October 26 and should be finished on the following day, if the weather is good enough.

A council spokesman said: “To allow the work to be carried out swiftly and safely, Happisburgh Road will be closed to through traffic between its junction of Spenser Avenue and Pound Road for a period of two days.

“Access to properties will be maintained and a suitable diversion route will be appropriately signed for traffic during closure.

“The county council thanks people for their patience while this work is carried out.”

