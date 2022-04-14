Family supports Zara Tindall at Burnham Market International Horse Trials

Gallery

Zara Tindall with her son Lucas at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Olympic medalist Zara Tindall was among the world-leading horse riders competing at the Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk.

The three-day event, which runs until Saturday, April 16, sees riders compete in cross country, dressage and show jumping.

Zara Tindall riding Class Affair at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Princess Anne's daughter and granddaughter to The Queen, Zara, is in attendance this weekend with her husband Mike Tindall and their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas, all cheering her on.

On the first day of the equestrian events, the youngsters could be seen running around and having fun, with their former rugby star father keeping a watchful eye.

Mike Tindall arrives with his children Mia (left), Lena Elizabeth (right) and Lucas at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk where Zara Tindall is competing. - Credit: PA

Zara, who is riding Class Affair, was later pictured as she rejoined her family to make the most of the sunny weather.

Gates open at 8am each morning, with the competition getting under way at 9am on Friday and 8am on Saturday.

Tickets are available at www.musketeer.co.uk and on the gate.

