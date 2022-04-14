News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Family supports Zara Tindall at Burnham Market International Horse Trials

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:39 PM April 14, 2022
Zara Tindall with her son Lucas at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials i

Zara Tindall with her son Lucas at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Olympic medalist Zara Tindall was among the world-leading horse riders competing at the Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk.

The three-day event, which runs until Saturday, April 16, sees riders compete in cross country, dressage and show jumping.

Zara Tindall riding Class Affair at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials

Zara Tindall riding Class Affair at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Princess Anne's daughter and granddaughter to The Queen, Zara, is in attendance this weekend with her husband Mike Tindall and their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas, all cheering her on.

On the first day of the equestrian events, the youngsters could be seen running around and having fun, with their former rugby star father keeping a watchful eye. 

Mike Tindall arrives with his children Mia (left), Lena Elizabeth (right) and Lucas at the Barefoot

Mike Tindall arrives with his children Mia (left), Lena Elizabeth (right) and Lucas at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk where Zara Tindall is competing. - Credit: PA

Zara, who is riding Class Affair, was later pictured as she rejoined her family to make the most of the sunny weather.

Gates open at 8am each morning, with the competition getting under way at 9am on Friday and 8am on Saturday. 

Tickets are available at www.musketeer.co.uk and on the gate.

Mike Tindall with his daughters Mia (right) and Lena Elizabeth at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Mark

Mike Tindall with his daughters Mia (right) and Lena Elizabeth at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk where Zara Tindall is competing. - Credit: PA

Mike Tindall with his daughters Mia and Lena Elizabeth (right) at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Mark

Mike Tindall with his daughters Mia and Lena Elizabeth (right) at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk where Zara Tindall is competing. - Credit: PA

Mike Tindall with his son Lucas at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials i

Mike Tindall with his son Lucas at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk where Zara Tindall is competing. - Credit: PA

Zara Tindall with her daughter Lena Elizabeth at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International

Zara Tindall with her daughter Lena Elizabeth at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Zara Tindall riding Class Affair at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials

Zara Tindall riding Class Affair at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Zara Tindall riding Class Affair at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials

Zara Tindall riding Class Affair at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk. - Credit: PA


Royal Family
Burnham News

