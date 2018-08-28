3 Million Steps charity to be unveiled at festive fundraiser

Zara Dyer prepaing for the challenge of completing three million steps by walking the length of the country, With her boyfriend Ian Brown. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

A new charity will hold a Christmas fundraising event this weekend.

The 3 Million Steps charity will be launched this Saturday, December 15 as part of a Christmas fundraiser to promote the charity, which is supporting brain injury recovery.

Held at the Kirkley Centre on Saturday between noon and 3pm, there will be a Santa’s Grotto, festive singing from local group BellaTonic, games and activities for all the family, festive refreshments and cake stalls, award winning Tropic skincare products will be available as well as raffles, bric-a-brac and information stands from Icanho, Liveability and 3 Million Steps.

Zara Dyer and her boyfriend Ian Brown registered the 3 Million Steps charity after Ms Dyer made a remarkable recovery as she suffered serious brain injuries in a horrific car crash in 2016.

The Lowestoft couple will be raising further funds next year as they walk from John O’Groats to Lands End for those needing brain rehabilitation.

Visit www.3millionsteps.org for further information.