Former Norwich teacher opens gym after losing 11 stone in less than two years

22 November, 2018 - 16:47
Yvonne Gorrod lost a transforming 11 stone on her fitness journey. Photo: Yvonne Gorrod

Yvonne Gorrod

A woman who taught languages at Notre Dame High School in Norwich is now running a successful gym after losing 11 stone in just 20 months.

Yvonne Gorrod (centre) and her team at award nominated gym Fitness Space Norwich. Photo: Yvonne GorrodYvonne Gorrod (centre) and her team at award nominated gym Fitness Space Norwich. Photo: Yvonne Gorrod

Yvonne Gorrod, 54, who lives in Eaton Rise, owns Fitness Space Norwich in Cringleford – a local gym which is currently in the running for a prestigious National Fitness Award in the Newcomer of the Year category.

Mrs Gorrod, who was a language teacher at Notre Dame High School until two years ago, said: “It is a fantastic accolade not just for me, but for my team to have been recognised at such a high level and with such strong competition.

“My personal journey – losing 11 stone in weight and making the decision to start up a completely new business venture - has been incredible and met with highs and lows but I wouldn’t change a thing.

“What makes Fitness Space Norwich so special is our members and the sense of community we have fostered together. They are at the centre of what we do and supporting them as they work hard to achieve goals, improve their wellbeing and make changes in their life makes it extremely rewarding for us.”

The National Fitness Awards is an annual event which recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country.

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with fitness magazine Workout. The winner will be announced at a gala dinner taking place at the Athena Leicester on November 30.

