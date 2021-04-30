Yvonne and friends clock up 2.6m steps for Norfolk hospital

Published: 6:30 AM April 30, 2021

Friends have helped a retired school principal raise almost £4,000 for a Norfolk hospital by clocking up more than 2.8m steps.

Yvonne Bridger set out to walk 700,000 steps in memory of Captain Sir Tom, the centenarian who touched the nation's heart and raised millions for the NHS walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden.

Yvonne Bridger, who was inspired by Captain Sir Tom to walk 700,000 steps to raise money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mrs Bridger, 69, from Hunstanton, completed her total on April 7, as she climbed the steps from the Spinney and turned into the town's High Street.

Friends then decided to see if they could count their steps to help her to double her target and swell her crowd-finding appeal for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Yvonne Bridger(front), with from left John Bridger, Amanda Bosworth, Eric Rhodes, Carol Bower and Joy Kelly. - Credit: Chris Bishop

On Monday, they celebrated reaching the milestone of 1.5m steps, with a socially-distanced stroll on the cliff tops near the lighthouse.

But as Mrs Bridger began totting up contributions from friends from as far afield as Norwich, Stratford-upon-Avon, East Sussex, Leicestershire, the West Midlands, and South Wales, she found they had added an extra 1.8m - giving a shoe leather melting total of 2,674,747.

Yvonne Bridger from Hunstanton, who has walked 700,000 steps to raise money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

"This is a colossal, collective joint achievement," said Mrs Bridger. "We are all happy and proud to have been part of this endeavour – particularly today, Friday April 30, as this is the first day of the Captain Tom 100 Challenge and the date on which Captain Sir Tom Moore was born.

"I am, and will always remain, hugely indebted to the generosity of the many, many donors who found it in their hearts to contribute to the cause and to honour the memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore in such a worthwhile way."

Yvonne Bridger pictured with her husband John after she reached her target of walking 700,000 steps to raise money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

A total of £3,887.26p is now on its way to the QEH. The money will help to fund essential equipment for patients, train staff and launch new services for staff to support them with the ongoing effects of Covid and long-Covid.

People are being encouraged to raise money for charity by walking between now and May 3 in memory of Captain Sir Tom, who passed away on February 2.



