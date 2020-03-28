Video

13 YouTube stars to subscribe to who are from Norfolk

Twins Lucy and Lydia Connell (left) and Jim Chapman and Tanya Burr (right) who are all successful YouTube stars from Norfolk. Picture: PA Images/Anthony Kelly/Ian West PA Images/Anthony Kelly/Ian West

From Jim Chapman to Tanya Burr, some of the nation’s biggest YouTube stars come from Norfolk and the vloggers on this list have billions of views between them.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jim Chapman is one of YouTube's biggest stars and was born in Norfolk Credit: Ian West/PA Wire Jim Chapman is one of YouTube's biggest stars and was born in Norfolk Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

1. Jim Chapman (2.2 million subscribers)

The 32-year-old has gained a huge following for his videos on men’s fashion, love and life, including popular segments on cocktail making and baking cakes.

Jim grew up in Attleborough but moved to Norwich when he was 15, where he later studied psychology at UEA, and his YouTube journey started a decade ago when his then wife, who he split from in 2019, and fellow YouTube star Tanya Burr transformed him into Twilight’s Edward Cullen on a vlog and he then decided to start his own channel.

Tanya Burr book signing at Jarrolds. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Tanya Burr book signing at Jarrolds. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

2. Tanya Burr (3.4 million subscribers)

From humble beginnings on the beauty counters at Jarrold in Norwich, Tanya has gone on to have worldwide success with her make-up tutorials and lifestyle videos.

She also has her own successful make-up line, a whole host of celebrity fans and has written three successful books and there are giant queues whenever she does a signing.

3. Kai Man Wong (854k subscribers)

Former Norwich City College student Kai was the presenter and producer of DigitalRev TV, the world’s most subscribed photography YouTube channel, until 2016.

He now focuses on his own channel and is based in Hong Kong where he gives advice on taking the perfect photograph and reviews new technology.

4. Helen Anderson (595k subscribers)

The Norwich-based vlogger posts about fashion, beauty, travel and her everyday life around Norwich, including a shopping haul at the new Norwich Primark.

She is also a talented singer and performs in a band called Sunny Bones and regularly posts her music on her channel.

5. Jaack Maate (1.25 million subscribers)

Jack Dean lives in Norwich and has made YouTube his full-time job where he performs comedy sketches on topics including Love Island and other well-known vloggers and one of his most watched clips, with 5.3 million views, saw him slate Zoella’s £50 advent calender.

He also got into a Twitter spat with singer Ellie Goulding in 2018 after calling her performance on The X Factor “dreadful” and he was banned from using his phone at The Glasshouse Wetherspoons in 2018 after he tweeted fans to send his table items for his mate’s 25 birthday on the app.

6. Carly Rowena (427k subscribers)

Personal trainer and fitness blogger Carly creates online workouts and challenges and also posts healthy food content and puts recipes on her blog.

She also gained thousands of followers through her pregnancy exercise videos, while expecting her first child, and she is married to Leon Bustin, one-half of The Lean Machines who also hail from the city.

7&8. The Lean Machines - John Chapman and Leon Bustin (436k subscribers)

Personal trainers John, who is the twin brother of Jim, and Leon post exercise, diet and lifestyle videos and they have also featured celebrity guests including Jamie Oliver and Tom Daley.

They also have two successful books called The Lean Machines: Eat Well, Move Better and Feel Awesome and Lean for Life: Volume 1.

YouTube vloggers Lucy and Lydia Connell. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images YouTube vloggers Lucy and Lydia Connell. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

9&10. Pixiwoo - Samantha Chapman and Nicola Haste (2.15 million subscribers)

Sam and Nicola, John and Jim’s sisters, have gained a huge online following through their make-up tutorials and they also have celebrity clients and have released their own products.

They also feature interviews on their channel, which has included A-listers Kim Kardashian and Dame Joan Collins.

Norwich YouTube star Sophie Moates creates ASMR videos as her full time job. Picture: Neil Didsbury Norwich YouTube star Sophie Moates creates ASMR videos as her full time job. Picture: Neil Didsbury

11&12. LucyAndLydia - Lucy and Lydia Connell (241k subscribers)

Former Acle High School students and identical twins Lucy and Lydia started out by singing covers of their favourite songs but have now branched out into fashion and beauty content.

They are also huge Disney fans and have been able to travel around the world to their various parks and recently went to Tahiti island in French Polynesia, where Moana was set.

13. ASMR Planet -Sophie Moates (249k subscribers)

Sophie makes ASMR videos, which stands for autonomous sensory meridian response, and it is a YouTube trend which sees people spend hours watching others whispering, tapping and even chewing and it is meant to create a relaxing physical tingling sensation.

Sophie began the channel while in her final year at the Norwich University of the Arts studying a design degree and many people comment on her videos saying it helps with their anxiety and depression.