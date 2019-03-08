Search

Inspiring Taverham youngsters donate money to day centre for the elderly

PUBLISHED: 19:03 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:03 26 May 2019

Taverham youth club raised money for Taverham day centre. Picture: Kerry Johnson

Taverham youth club raised money for Taverham day centre. Picture: Kerry Johnson

Kerry Johnson

Youngsters from Taverham have donated money to a good cause which they initially raised for their youth club.

Lead youth worker Kerry Johnson said members of Taverham youth club wanted to raise money for the club at the village fayre in June 2018.

The club members, aged between nine and 13, raised £236 and donated £100 to Social F.I.E.L.D youth club, which provides support to young people with Asperger's syndrome, on February 27.

This month, another £100 was handed to Taverham day centre in Sandy Lane, which was match-funded by local company P Nunn Installations.

The club members said: "We decided to donate the money we raised to local charities so that we could give back to the community we live in."

Ms Johnson said: "I am very proud to be their youth worker, it's a privilege to work with motivated, inspiring and generous young people."

