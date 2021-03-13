'Talk, talk and talk more' - Tips to improve young people's wellbeing
- Credit: Anna Foster
As we start to see an ease in restrictions under the roadmap and lockdown highlighting the importance of our mental health and wellbeing, a youth group manager has offered her tips to help us during this time.
Anna Foster, project manager at the Swan Youth Project in Downham Market - a youth group offering mental health support and social activities for children in the community- has given her top tips.
She said the centre has stayed connected with its young people through a variety of platforms over the past year, with weekly "check in" calls and messages to ensure support and a chat is available if they are in need.
Ms Foster said: "We have also had Zoom groups and face-to-face small groups as and when allowed.
"We have completed welfare visits to homes to say hello and drop gifts.
You may also want to watch:
"The year has made us think creatively about how best to support our young people and has meant that we actually do it better now.
"Our young people know they are really important to us and we will find ways to deliver the support they need, even during challenging times."
Most Read
- 1 Man left 'destitute' after becoming victim of delivery and banking scam
- 2 Anger as hundreds of trees chopped along A47
- 3 More than 50 pupils in isolation after positive test at Thetford school
- 4 Driver thought car due to scrapped was 'safe and roadworthy'
- 5 Norwich architect fined after bitter planning dispute over carport
- 6 Person dies after incident near town bus station
- 7 Name for new £12.7 million leisure centre revealed
- 8 Shop worker died from natural causes, inquest rules
- 9 Restaurant with bedrooms set to open in heart of historic town
- 10 'Thought more clubs might learn from Norwich' - Lineker hails Canaries with Wilder on the brink
Talk to your friends and family
"Talk, talk and talk more.
"Keep in touch with friends and make time to chat. It is easy to feel that everyone else is having a better time than you, but the reality is that we are all in the same boat and having the same worries."
Make time for positive activities
"Take time to do the things you enjoy, you deserve it.
"Listening to music can really help with relaxation, as can drawing, being creative or going for a nice walk.
"Put some time into your day to do a positive activity and try to stick to it."
Drawing/arts and craft
Exercise
Join groups remotely or in person
Make sure you are getting enough sleep
Have a routine
Take up a new hobby
Eat healthily
Stay ‘solution focused’ rather than dwelling on the negatives
Ms Foster said: "Sometimes it helps to talk to people outside of family or friends, which is where we can help. Young people can link with us and talk one to one or join one of our groups."
The centre has added a family worker and young carers key workers to its team.
Ms Foster added: "We know that we need to have a holistic approach to our support and cannot support young people in isolation.
"Our hygiene bank has been a vital part of our project for many young people, as has the new No Child Goes Hungry campaign."