'Talk, talk and talk more' - Tips to improve young people's wellbeing

Published: 5:30 AM March 13, 2021

Anna Foster, project manager at the Swan Youth Project in Downham Market - a youth group offering mental health support and social activities for children in the community- has given some tips to help us improve our wellbeing. - Credit: Anna Foster

As we start to see an ease in restrictions under the roadmap and lockdown highlighting the importance of our mental health and wellbeing, a youth group manager has offered her tips to help us during this time.

Anna Foster, project manager at the Swan Youth Project in Downham Market - a youth group offering mental health support and social activities for children in the community- has given her top tips.

She said the centre has stayed connected with its young people through a variety of platforms over the past year, with weekly "check in" calls and messages to ensure support and a chat is available if they are in need.

Ms Foster said: "We have also had Zoom groups and face-to-face small groups as and when allowed.

"We have completed welfare visits to homes to say hello and drop gifts.

"The year has made us think creatively about how best to support our young people and has meant that we actually do it better now.

RAF volunteers have been supporting supper club at the Swan Youth Centre in Downham Market. - Credit: Anna Foster

"Our young people know they are really important to us and we will find ways to deliver the support they need, even during challenging times."

Talk to your friends and family

"Talk, talk and talk more.

"Keep in touch with friends and make time to chat. It is easy to feel that everyone else is having a better time than you, but the reality is that we are all in the same boat and having the same worries."

Make time for positive activities

"Take time to do the things you enjoy, you deserve it.

"Listening to music can really help with relaxation, as can drawing, being creative or going for a nice walk.

"Put some time into your day to do a positive activity and try to stick to it."

Drawing/arts and craft

Exercise

Join groups remotely or in person

Make sure you are getting enough sleep

Have a routine

Take up a new hobby

Eat healthily

Stay ‘solution focused’ rather than dwelling on the negatives

Ms Foster said: "Sometimes it helps to talk to people outside of family or friends, which is where we can help. Young people can link with us and talk one to one or join one of our groups."

The centre has added a family worker and young carers key workers to its team.

Ms Foster added: "We know that we need to have a holistic approach to our support and cannot support young people in isolation.

"Our hygiene bank has been a vital part of our project for many young people, as has the new No Child Goes Hungry campaign."