Do you know an outstanding teenager who deserves recognition?
PUBLISHED: 07:12 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:12 17 February 2020
Copyright 2018
Hundreds of young people across Norfolk will be recognised for their achievements as nominations open for the 2020 Norfolk Youth Awards.
Now in their 11th year, the Norfolk Youth Awards are dedicated to shining on a light on the "astonishing achievements" being made by young people every year in Norfolk.
The awards, hosted and organised by city centre youth charity, OPEN Youth Trust (OPEN), are open to 11-19-year-olds living in Norfolk and recognise a wide variety of feats.
This year OPEN hopes to raise the bar for the awards, with a larger number of nominees in each category and a wider contribution from people and organisations across the county.
Young people can be nominated in one or more of the following categories:
Community
Sport (Individual)
You may also want to watch:
Team of the Year
Arts
Charity
Entrepreneur
Perseverance
Volunteer
Education
Laura Rycroft, general manager for OPEN, said: "We have always believed in giving young people an opportunity to develop and succeed in their passions, and life in general. This is an excellent chance to celebrate these outstanding achievements and recognise how incredibly hard young people across Norfolk work in a variety of areas, now we are calling for the local community of Norfolk to shout loud and proud about their achievements." Members of the public, youth groups and anyone working with young people have until Thursday April 30 to submit their nominations.
Krushal Patel, manager for A-Plan Insurance and sponsor of the perseverance award, said: "The Perseverance Award stands out for us as many of the past nominees and winners have had to overcome so much for a young person. Whether it be life-changing situations such as severe illnesses or bereavements, their stories and accomplishments are inspiring for others giving hope to many. It is, for this reason, we pledge our support in celebrating these brave individuals."