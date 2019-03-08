The Attleborough survey - tell us what you think of your town

Aerial view of Attleborough. Pictture: Mike Page Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syn

As part of a new series of reports on the towns and villages in our region, we are looking in depth into what makes Attleborough special and what needs to be improved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loading...

Over the next few weeks we will be asking you, our readers, to tell us what you love about your town as well as what you think needs to be improved.

By taking our online survey, you can tell us the main issues facing the town and give your opinion on where the town should go in the future.

This will not only cover the problems, but also give you the chance to share your wonderful experiences of the town and tell the stories that might get missed in everyday news.

We want to shine a light on the people who keep the town moving, the unsung heroes, the niggles and your vision for its future.

If you can't access our survey, please feel free to send us your answers to the following questions by post.

1. List your three favourite things about Attleborough.

2. List your three least favourite things about the town.

3. How would you describe Attleborough to someone who had never visited before?

4. What are the three biggest challenges or issues facing it in 2019?

5. By 2039, what do you want to see change in Attleborough and what do you hope will stay the same?

You can send your responses to bethany.wales@archant.co.uk