Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

The Attleborough survey - tell us what you think of your town

PUBLISHED: 09:54 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:54 24 April 2019

Aerial view of Attleborough. Pictture: Mike Page

Aerial view of Attleborough. Pictture: Mike Page

Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syn

As part of a new series of reports on the towns and villages in our region, we are looking in depth into what makes Attleborough special and what needs to be improved.

Over the next few weeks we will be asking you, our readers, to tell us what you love about your town as well as what you think needs to be improved.

By taking our online survey, you can tell us the main issues facing the town and give your opinion on where the town should go in the future.

This will not only cover the problems, but also give you the chance to share your wonderful experiences of the town and tell the stories that might get missed in everyday news.

We want to shine a light on the people who keep the town moving, the unsung heroes, the niggles and your vision for its future.

If you can't access our survey, please feel free to send us your answers to the following questions by post.

1. List your three favourite things about Attleborough.

2. List your three least favourite things about the town.

3. How would you describe Attleborough to someone who had never visited before?

4. What are the three biggest challenges or issues facing it in 2019?

5. By 2039, what do you want to see change in Attleborough and what do you hope will stay the same?

You can send your responses to bethany.wales@archant.co.uk

Most Read

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

‘It’s a nightmare from about tea time onwards’ - what it’s like to live where the NDR has increased traffic

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

High school’s £8m improvement plans get go-ahead

The proposed new building at Hethersett Academy . The school's expansion plans have been approved by Norfolk County Council. Picture: NPS

‘We must run this pub’ - Historic venue restored by Norfolk beer legends

Pub Manager, Jodie Barrett. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

‘It’s a nightmare from about tea time onwards’ - what it’s like to live where the NDR has increased traffic

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

High school’s £8m improvement plans get go-ahead

The proposed new building at Hethersett Academy . The school's expansion plans have been approved by Norfolk County Council. Picture: NPS

Customers paid millions of pounds for holiday lodges which were never built

The Dream Lodge Group was sold in February for £12m after bringing in administrators. Photo: Gregg Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists