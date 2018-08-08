News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Wasps ruining your summer? Top tips to make them buzz off

Author Picture Icon

Rosanna Elliott

Published: 12:43 PM August 8, 2018    Updated: 11:33 AM October 10, 2020
A wasp on a bread knife. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A wasp on a bread knife. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Our readers shared their wisdom on getting flies to buzz off, now its time for tips to banish the most unpopular summer insect of all.

Wasps are an unwanted addition to any home or outdoor event.

If you're sick of the stinging menaces invading your space then you might want to read some of our readers' recommendations on how to shake them off.

Sugar water

Lynee Dent suggested using a 'two litre plastic bottle, sugar water and fruit in the bottom with a hole cut in the side.'

She said: 'I hung it on the fence and the rest of the garden is mine. They love it. I'm absolutely stupidly terrified of them but it seems to keep them to that end of the garden.'

You may also want to watch:

Helena Jubb recommended something similar saying: 'Give them some sugary water and they will leave you alone. If you flay your arms about near one they'll sting. Just remain still.'

So did Nick Coleby who said: 'A tray of sugar water out of the way in the garden will keep them happy and yourselves wasp free.'

Most Read

  1. 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  2. 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  3. 3 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
  1. 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
  2. 5 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
  3. 6 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
  4. 7 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
  5. 8 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
  6. 9 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
  7. 10 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan

Lavender

Naomi Day commented 'Someone told me lavender at your door keeps them away. May be old wives tale but so far it's working.'

Jam jar traps

Andy Cranmer said: 'A jam jar with a few screw driver holes in the lid, fill it a third with some apple juice and a little honey. It'll attract and capture all the wasps and hornets in that area.'

Fake wasp's nests

Ann Thomson said that it's possible to trick the pests into staying away. 'Get a waspinator. A fake wasp's nest you hang up. It works for our garden at BBQs and when the kids are playing,' she advised.

Amanda Mirza also spoke highly of this method, saying: 'Buying a fake wasp's nest is one of the best investments I've made in my life. Our house has been wasp free for years now.'

Beer

Elaine Rivett said: 'Get a large pop bottle, cut the top off and tape back on the bottle upside down and put some liquid in that the wasps will find irresistible - we've tried a few things and beer works best.'

Gina Freeman said cider also works well. She said 'We used Kopparberg and they went crazy for it.'

Do you have any tips for getting rid of wasps? Let us know in the comments.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Woman with pink hair at kill the bill protest in Norwich

Video

War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Kill the Bill King's Lynn

'Who's this Bill bloke?' - Tiny turnout for town protest

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus