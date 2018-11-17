Search

Advanced search
Join In

Find out if you live in a house that once belonged to a First World War soldier

17 November, 2018 - 14:00
A Street Near You contains hundreds of thousands of location records for the hundreds and thousands of men and women who died while serving in the First World War. (Picture: astreetnearyou.org)

A Street Near You contains hundreds of thousands of location records for the hundreds and thousands of men and women who died while serving in the First World War. (Picture: astreetnearyou.org)

Archant

A new website has been launched enabling people to search their postcode and find out if they live in or near a house that once belonged to a soldier from the First World War.

Jessica Whyte, 26, has just moved back to Gorleston and shared a link to the website in our Great Yarmouth Memories Facebook group having discovered that one soldier had lived very close to her home.

“I thought this link would be interesting for any of those wanting to find out about ‘the history of your street’ and how it links to WW1,” she said. “Nearly every road in Gorleston and Yarmouth has someone.

“This map is fascinating yet extremely sad to show those who lived in our towns and those ‘just down the street’ who gave their precious lives 100 years ago.”

Local photographer Nick Stone, who is currently holding an exhibition of First World War-related photography at Hungate Medieval Art in Norwich, is also a fan.

He tweeted: “This is remarkable. A street near you. Enter your postcode. It recalls all the Great War dead local to an address.”

The map was put together as a personal project by 50-year-old James Morley, who lives in West London and has worked with museums and archives for over 25 years.

Talking about the motive behind the project, he said: “At the heart of it is the legacy of those who died in the conflict, and especially the scale of the impact that that would have had on their local communities.”

A Street Near You currently contains nearly 500,000 location records for 410,000 men and women who died whilst serving in the First World War. It was created using data and images sourced from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and Imperial War Museum, including their Lives of the First World War project.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I think he would be proud’- Girlfriend of Norfolk man killed in crash to skydive in his memory

Chantelle Dwyer will take part in a charity skydive in memory of her boyfriend Bradley Raper who died after a car accident near Thetford. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

What we found out about death of Norfolk schoolgirl 26 years ago

Photos from the police investigation after Johanna Young's body was found. Photo: Archant

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Norwich dad told he owes £1,000 because son missed school five years ago

Craig Bishop received a fixed penalty notice for the absence in 2012, but claimed he was only made aware of it six weeks ago when bailiffs came knocking. Photo: Luke Powell

Cromer woman admits stealing almost £12,000 from dementia sufferer

Holly Wright, of Meadow Close, Cromer, admitted stealing thousands from the victim, who is the grandmother of her ex-partner. Picture: Adrian Judd

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Car crashes into train at level crossing

A car has crashed into a train at a level crossing in Sheringham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich dad told he owes £1,000 because son missed school five years ago

Craig Bishop received a fixed penalty notice for the absence in 2012, but claimed he was only made aware of it six weeks ago when bailiffs came knocking. Photo: Luke Powell

‘I can out-gross Trump’ - Norfolk-based Spitting Image creator says show may be revived in America

Roger Law, co-creator of the TV satire series Spitting Image with his Donald Trump puppet. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Blockbuster filmed in Norfolk finally gets release date

Autumn comes in June to the Norwich cathedral cloister for the final day of filming Tulip Fever. Photo: Bill Smith

What we found out about death of Norfolk schoolgirl 26 years ago

Photos from the police investigation after Johanna Young's body was found. Photo: Archant

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast