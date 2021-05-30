News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Your Say - What should be done with Dereham Market Place?

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 7:00 AM May 30, 2021   
Dereham Market Place vox-pop. Sally Lansdale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sally Lansdale said shop landlords on the Market Place should "spruce up" their frontages to make the centre more attractive. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Dereham’s Market Place is the town’s historic heart, but many residents and community groups have said it should be reorganised.

Reporter Noah Vickers asked people how they thought the centre should be re-worked.

Sally Lansdale, 57, who is retired and lives in Dereham, said: “It’s totally different from when I was a little girl.” 

“Landlords should give the shops they own a facelift - some paint, just to spruce it all up,” she said.

Dereham Market Place vox-pop. Darren Sample. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dereham Market Place vox-pop. Darren Sample. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Darren Sample, 55, a gas service engineer who lives in North Tuddenham said: “I’d like to see much more greenery in the town centre. It’s lacking in trees. Hard paved areas could be softened up with trees and shrubs - it would look so much nicer. 

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve got to do something for the high street, because it’s dying,” he said.

Dereham Market Place vox-pop. Alan Curston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dereham Market Place vox-pop. Alan Curston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Alan Curston, 31, a carpenter who lives in the town, said of his young family: “If we’re going to go shopping, we’d tend to drive to Norwich, because you’ve got everything in a very close proximity [there]. 

Most Read

  1. 1 More than 300 children arrested in Norfolk's biggest ever drugs crackdown
  2. 2 Owners put 16th century mansion in 79 acres up for sale for £4.5m
  3. 3 Map of Norfolk’s richest and poorest areas reveals huge inequality
  1. 4 Petition to reinstate suspended teacher nears 1,000 signatures
  2. 5 Person cut free from vehicle following village crash
  3. 6 Family's heartbreak as cat put down after being shot in the eye
  4. 7 'A proper seaside town again' - coast thrives as the sun shines
  5. 8 Five-mile road work detour 'threatens people's jobs'
  6. 9 Temporary traffic lights cause 'heavy delays' in Norwich
  7. 10 New nightclub with rooftop bar set to open in city centre

“Having a bigger variety of shops would make Dereham more appealing. There are some good shops down on Wright’s Walk, but they’re all shutting down left, right and centre - it’s a difficult time.”

Dereham Market Place vox-pop. Krystal Richardson with her sons, two-year-old Henry; Jake, 13; and Th

Dereham Market Place vox-pop. Krystal Richardson with her sons, two-year-old Henry; Jake, 13; and Thomas, 10. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Krystal Richardson, 35, a teaching assistant who lives in the town, said: “There’s nothing in town really for children. There’s the [Level Up] gaming cafe, and I wish that would get more support.

“There’s not many family restaurants either. There are a lot of takeaways, but there isn’t really anywhere to go as a family, we’ve found."

Dereham Market Place vox-pop. Ian Powell. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dereham Market Place vox-pop. Ian Powell. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Ian Powell, 28, who also lives in Dereham, said: “There are a lot of things that could be changed. 

“Put the market back where it was, behind Iceland, and put the bus stops where the market is [currently]."

Dereham Market Place vox-pop. Barry Wilson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dereham Market Place vox-pop. Barry Wilson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Barry Wilson, 70, a retired bus driver who lives in the town said: “We need a proper bus station area. By rush hour, you’ve got three or four buses parked in that bus stop.”

“Some people like to park here [on the Market Place], but they’re not thinking about the overall impact on everyone else."

People
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Managers Bradley Richards and Trina Lake in front of The Crown pub in Costessey.

South Norfolk District Council

Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Alexandra Road in Beccles also has a sign up for Alexander Road. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Residents baffled as road name changes gender

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 90th birthday on April 21 and lots of events are being held acros

'Operation London Bridge' - town begins preparations for Queen's death

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Wrecked month old Tesla Model 3 following accident

Video

Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus