Your Money Matters: Why not to avoid talking finances with your children

Expert Kim Uzzell offers advice to parents on how to deal with money matters with the children.

In my previous roles in the financial services industry, as with my current role as a financial coach, some of the first words I often hear from people are “I’m just no good with money”, or “I’m just made this way”.

The fact is, though, that you weren’t born with a financial literacy manual to hand.

You don’t know what you don’t know.

We wouldn’t expect to go through life knowing how to service a car, unless we are a mechanic, and we don’t feel bad or guilty about that, so why should we feel ashamed, guilty or in some way stupid if we don’t have a positive relationship with money.

When it comes to our finances, we have had to learn from influences around us, and sometimes those influences are not all positive.

We pick up financial habits and expectations from our parents, from our communities, from our friends or from our religious upbringing. We also take in what we hear on the radio, or see from TV programmes.

This becomes our financial education, which then impacts our behaviour around money as we go through life.

It’s easy for people to bat this away and say that this is simply blaming a lack of positive financial experience on others, and not taking responsibility ourselves.

However, what we should be doing is asking how we can help improve the financial education, the understanding of money, the ability to make informed financial decisions, and the impacts that such decisions have.

We can do this by talking positively about money to our children and grandchildren. We can make learning about money fun.

We can spot when those around us are struggling to talk about money, or who we see getting stressed about their financial situation, and offer to help them understand how they can improve things.

We can support people in finding reliable information to help them learn about their money, rather than simply leaving them to the unknown of the internet trolls and social media “gurus”.

Sadly, financial education is still lacking in many schools. But the good news is that this doesn’t stop us learning and improving our relationship with money.

It also gives an opportunity for us to positively help others and that’s something we should all embrace for a more financially resilient future.